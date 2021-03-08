Many area prep cagers on MBCA all-district teams

Of the five recent high school basketball district tournaments which involved teams from the C-T coverage area, four have had the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020-21 all-district teams for those team groupings announced.

The MBCA selects all-district squads of varying sizes from the teams assigned to each respective postseason-play district. Honorees are chosen based on the season-long performances, not just during the district tourney.

In Class 1, with most of the schools involved from C-T-area teams, the all-District 12 team is the most-heavily-populated with area talent.

On the girls’ first team (listed by school) are Meadville’s Kiera and Korrie Holcer, Mallory Dennis, and Krysta Meyers, Tina-Avalon’s Samantha and Kadie Rounkles, Haley Rucker, and Regan Crowe, Mendon: Northwestern’s Alayna Adams, and Brunswick’s Addi Riley.

The all-District 12 boys’ first team has on it Meadville’s Trey Gannan and Conner Fletcher, Hale/Bosworth’s Jaeden Sears and Ethan Hoerr, Tina-Avalon’s Kylier Sturgeon, Northwestern’s Hunter Stockwell, Isaac Zahner, and Clayton Gregory, and Brunswick’s Kobe Tatum and Gus Kussman.

On the girls’ second team are Hale/Bosworth’s Karter Burnside, Northwestern’s Halie Smith, Brunswick’s Harleigh Lewis, and Keytesville’s Madison Brashears.

On the boys’ second team are Drake Heussner of Hale/Bosworth, Kayden Sturgeon of T-A, Timber Hinnen of Meadville, and Trey Stockwell of Northwestern.

In Class 1 District 13, boys’ first-team choices include Southwest Livingston’s Chase Neptune, Patrick Warren, Wesley Hughes, and Remington Woodcock, Braymer’s Carson Brame, and Hardin-Central’s Mason Freece.

On the girls’ first team are Southwest’s Lily Webb, Braymer’s Kennedy Stone, Dallas Hall, and Raylee Hawkins, and Norborne’s Olivia and Kayla Dooley and Melanie Cheney.

On the boys’ second team are Norborne's Kobe Gibson, Jonny Miller, and Keyton Laire, along with Hardin-Central’s Trevor Gibson.

The girls’ District 13 second team has on it Southwest Livingston’s Matney Waters, Braymer’s Hallie Russell, Norborne’s Kate Brown and Gracie McKinney, and Hardin-Central’s Alexis Yockel and Libby Fifer.

Rounding out Class 1 in the area, in District 14, girls’ first-teamers are Destiny Gutshall and Carly Turner of Jamesport: Tri-County and Madison Livingston of Linn County.

On the boys’ side, the lone selection was Linn County’s Cody Murrell, although Linn County alumnus Ty Stillwell was chosen district boys’ coach of the year for his work with Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris.

While the Class 2 District 15 team, which encompasses Polo, has not been shared with the C-T as yet, in Class 3, the District 16 team has Hamilton: Penney’s Brighton Swindler and Somers Finch on its girls’ squad and PHS’ Andrew Rich on its boys’.