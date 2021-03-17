BHMS teams champs of Southwest Livingston fifth, sixth grade basketball tourney

As reported to C-T

Both teams from Bishop Hogan Memorial School of Chillicothe won titles in the Southwest Livingston Invitational fifth-and-sixth-grade basketball tournament at Ludlow last week. Members of the champion Lady Eagles include, from left: Front – Kimber Woodworth, Emerson Brobst, Farrah Lauhoff; Back – Dawson Baxter, Abby Marshall, Hope Donoho, Leighton Kelly, and coach Lendy Donoho. The BHMS Eagles team includes, from left: Front – Adrian Trantham, Nicholas Radcliff, Max Cranmer (with younger brother Maverick holding trophy), Bentley Lauhoff, Jameson Marshall, Jesse Hughes, Brody Finley; Back – coach Ryan Cranmer, Elijah Constant, Isaac Minnis, Mak Dickerson, Howie Donoho, and coach Kent Lauhoff. ( PHOTOS SUPPLIED / Bishop Hogan Memorial School )