‘It’s a birdie’ – Sears CLAA MVP, too

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Not unlike Brian Doyle-Murray’s wait, while brother Bill’s explosives decimate the Bushwood Country Club golf course at the end of “Caddyshack,” to see if anything changes with the golf ball hanging on the edge of the cup on the 18th green, apparently the final “putt” of the 2020-21 Carroll-Livingston Activity Association all-conference basketball teams selection process has finally fallen, leaving Hale/Bosworth senior forward Jaeden Sears and Mendon: Northwestern’s Hunter Stockwell as boys’ co-Most Valuable Players.

Subsequent to the C-T’s publication in this past Wednesday’s edition of the initial lists of all-CLAA honorees, it has been clarified that, as was the initial indication, the pair of post player standouts do indeed share the honor.

Sears was an obvious top candidate for the award after averaging virtually 20 points per game – highest scoring mark in the league – and pulling down an average of 8.7 rebounds for the Cardinals, who finished third in the teams standings with a 5-2 record and went 15-9 overall. His statistics were very, very similar to those produced by Stockwell of conference runnerup Northwestern. Stockwell missed some CLAA games due to injury, weakening his case a bit.

The confusion arose when a list of the all-conference boys’ team forwarded to the C-T late last week showed only Stockwell as MVP. That apparently resulted from, following the original evenly-split vote on a MVP, a subsequent “test” vote taken during the coaches’ meeting to see if a different procedure from the one currently in place might have resolved the issue.

While it did, according to subsequent information shared with the C-T at mid-week, since it was not the official procedure in place at the time of the recent selection meeting’s start, it did not supersede the prior vote which produced the tie. Whether a change in voting procedure as it relates to the MVP designation will be put in place prior to next year’s selection meeting remains undetermined.

Adding to the confusion over the MVP issue is the fact that, about five years ago, conference officials reportedly ruled that co-MVPs would not be permitted for the girls’ team.