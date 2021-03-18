Chillicothe’s Ellis new NCMC softball signee

Chillicothe News

Mollie Ellis, a senior outfielder/pitcher for the Midland Empire Conference champion Chillicothe High School softball Lady Hornets, has signed to continue playing the game while attending North Central Missouri College at Trenton. Ellis (seated, center) with parents Brandi and Scott flanking her, signed her National Junior College Athletics Association letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship from NCMC March 10 with 2020 CHS coaches Lee Rucker (back, second from right) and Canaan Fairley, Ellis’ summer team coach Aaron Bell (back, left) and NCMC Lady Pirates assistant coach Sara Van Dyke. Van Dyke said she and head coach Steve Richmman foresee the new righthanded-hitting and throwing recruit getting consideration for use both as an outfielder and hurler. Ellis noted she attended a tryout at the college about a month ago and came away “excited” about the possibility of playing college-level softball. “I knew (NCMC) was where I wanted to be,” if an offer materialized, as it soon did. As a senior with the 16-6 Lady Hornets, Ellis batted .328 with a team-high 11 bases on balls, giving her a .435 on-base percentage. ( Photo courtesy of Randy Dean, KCHI Radio )