BILL WEHRLE, C-T Outdoors Sports Editor

Chillicothe turkey group banquet returns this Saturday

After 41 straight years of holding an annual Wild Turkey Federation banquet in Chillicothe, last year the North Central Missouri chapter had to postpone the longest-running Wild Turkey Federation banquet west of the Mississippi River, due to Covid 19 concerns.

However, the chapter now has the green light to host its 42nd such banquet this Saturday, March 27, and tickets remain available.

The fund-raising banquet and auction event will be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge hall on Ryan Lane, with doors to open at 5:30 p.m. for a social period, preceding a Chillicothe Hy-Vee-catered buffet dinner at 7 o’clock.

A silent auction and a verbal auction will feature many specially-selected limited edition art prints and other items only available at a Wild Turkey Federation banquet. There will be many opportunities to win other items of outdoors equipment, including several firearms.

Persons interested in attending should get their tickets now, as the banquet could sell out in advance. Tickets are available from David Figg at 660-752-6787, Bill Wehrle at 660-646-4362, or any other North Central Missouri Wild Turkey Federation committee member.