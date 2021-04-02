NCMC's basketball teams to play for region titles at home Saturday

As reported to C-T

TRENTON – North Central Missouri College and its Ketcham Community Center will be the host site for the 2020-21 NJCAA Region XVI basketball championship games this Saturday, April 3, with both NCMC teams involved

The women’s championship start time at 1:00pm and the men’s championship tipoff at 3:30pm.

Both NCMC teams, each of which has players from the C-T coverage area, will play in the games as a result of being the top region team in the regular season. Each team posted a perfect 4-0 record to secure the #1 seeds.

The Lady Pirates' opponent for the championship will be Kansas City's Metropolitan Community College (Penn Valley), while the Pirates will meet St. Louis Community College.

Due to this event being a part of the NJCAA postseason, the following event details must be noted. Cost of admission will be $7.00 for adults with kids ages 10 and under free. Red seat owners will be admitted like normal and will only need to show their pass at the gate to be allowed entry.

Admittance for the event will require a ticket so that the event adheres to the 25% maximum capacity for the facility. Those 175 event tickets will be available for purchase at the Ketcham Community Center front desk or by phone (660-359-3948 x 1450) on Thursday, April 1st from noon to 3:00pm and Friday, April 2nd from 8:00am-noon. Tickets must be purchased with cash only, no credit card or checks allowed. All phone reserved tickets must be picked up and paid for at the KCC front desk no later than 6:00pm on Friday or those spots will be made available at the gate the day of the game, which will open at 11:45am on Saturday.

Masks will be required at the event and fans are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. For those unable to attend the event in person, the games will be available via live streaming at https://www.piratesdigitalmedia.com/.