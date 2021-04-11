Perfect juniors Joe Shy Relays Bob Carter Gold Shoe winners

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

With no meet the year before to serve as precursor of which athletes might emerge as the best – or, at least, highest team-points scorers – of last Friday’s 2021 Chillicothe Joe Shy Relays track-and-field meet, the field was wide open for potential winners of the Bob Carter Memorial Gold Shoe Award for each gender to emerge.

Brooklynn Holtman of Maryville and Owen Fraser of Kirksville did perfectly – and, as 2020-21 juniors, both presumably could earn a second such Carter Award plaque next spring.

Although she got a challenge from distance-running ace Alexandra “Alex” Sharp of Brookfield, lanky Maryville sprinter Holtman was flawless and dominant, scoring the maximum-possible 40 points for the Lady Spoofhounds by placing first by clear-cut margins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meters dashes and the high jump.

Sharp won the other three girls’ individual races – the 800-, 1,600-, and 3,200-meters runs, but had to try to beat the MHS ace in a fourth, shorter race – the 400 – and managed only to place sixth, leaving her with 33 points. Holtman, meanwhile, had the field event which was contested well before track events began for her other event, rather than having to try to outduel Sharp at 800 meters as a fourth outing.

Winner of this year’s Carter Gold Shoe for the boys’ division, scoring 30 points for team-champion Kirksville’s Tigers, was the physically-imposing (6’7”, 280-pounds) Fraser.

Doing only three events – the implement throws – theoretically made Fraser more vulnerable to challenge, even with him winning all three, but no one came particularly close. In part, that was because relatively few boys competed in four solo events and not that many more in three.

Similar to Holtman, Fraser was dominant in his events, comfortably out-distancing the competition in the shot put by over 10 feet, the discus by five feet, and the javelin throw by about seven feet.

The boys’ points runnerup was sprinter Carlos Cortez of St. Joseph: Lafayette, who won both the 100 and 200, but otherwise was only in a pair of relays, automatically limiting him to a maximum of 25 points (he scored 23-1/2).

The Bob Carter Memorial Gold Shoe awards for the Chillicothe Joe Shy Relays are presented annually to the boy and girl earning the most points for the respective teams.

Sponsored by the Constitution-Tribune, they are given in memory of its late sports editor, who served in that capacity from 1973 until his death in November 2001. The Gold Shoe Award was rechristened in his honor and memory the next spring.

In his 28 years with the paper, the jovial local native lovingly known to many as “Bullet Bob,” “Bullet,” or Bobby, Carter covered the original Chillicothe Relays every year until their suspension in the early 1990s and then again after their resumption in the late 1990s until his death.