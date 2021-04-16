Back-to-back tourneys loom for baseball Hornets

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Chillicothe High School's 2021 baseball Hornets are due to play in a tournament this Friday and Saturday (April 16-17) and then another next week, starting Monday.

The Hornets, currently possessing a 4-2 overall record and 3-0 mark in the Midland Empire Conference, again will be one of four teams competing in the Marshall Invitational this weekend.

On Friday, CHS is due to meet Salem in a 5:30 p.m. contest at the MHS field. The next day at 11:30 a.m., the diamond Hornets are to take on Clinton, followed – after a 1-game break – by the tourney finale with the host Owls at about 4:30 p.m.

The champion of the round-robin tournament will be determined by overall record during the tourney with tiebreakers set to snap 2- or 3-way ties which could develop.

All tourney games will be played at the MHS field with a 2-hours time limit (no new inning will begin after two hours have elapsed, unless there is a tie).

Chillicothe will turn around and commence action in the Pony Express Tournament at St. Joseph's Phil Welch Stadium next Monday evening with a 6:30 p.m. clash with Platte County.

If the Hornets win that, they'll take on either Maryville or St. Joseph: Lafayette at Welch Stadium Tuesday; if the lose, they'll meet one of those two, but at the Bartlett Park field. Either way, the game would start at or around 6:30 p.m.

The Pony Express Tournament final-round games are slated for Thursday, April 22. The championship and third-place games would be at Welch Stadium – the title game first at 4:30 p.m. and the third-place to follow. The fifth- and seventh-place clashes would be at Bartlett Park that day – the fifth-place game first at 4:30, followed by the seventh-place tilt.

The teams in the other half of the bracket are St. Joseph: Benton, Smithville, Savannah, and Kansas City: Northeast. Benton will take on Smithville in the Monday game preceding CHS' at Welch Stadium.