Second Saturday: Chillicothe HS Baseball, Girls’ Soccer Squads Tourney Runnersup

Chillicothe High School’s girls’ soccer and baseball teams came away from their weekend tournament excursions as runnersup Saturday (April 17, 2021).

The Lady Hornets apparently, according to CHS head coach Jimmy Chapman, earned second place in the Lady Spartans Invitational at Moberly in an 8-teams event which involved each playing three times, but not in a bracketed format nor strictly in “pools.”

Eventually, based on available results and Chapman’s estimation, it appears Jefferson City: Capital City was the only team to emerge without a loss and there won the team title. Chillicothe, which won Friday, then lost to Columbia: Father Tolton Regional 6-0 and downed Moberly by the same margin behind junior Lucy Reeter’s five goals Saturday, was one of at least four teams which won twice and lost once, creating the uncertainty over the tourney’s runnerup.

At the Marshall Invitational, CHS’ baseball club took second to the host Owls when Marshall pulled away to win their tourney-ending meeting 14-5. MHS went 3-0 over the 2-days affair, CHS 2-1.

The soccer girls will host Cameron Monday at 5 p.m. (site switched from Cameron to Chillicothe), while the baseball Hornets are to meet Platte County Monday at about 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Phil Welch Stadium in the opening round of the Pony Express Tournament.

SOCCER

With more than a dozen players absent, due to illness/injury or participation in the ACT test back home Saturday morning, a hodge-podge Chillicothe squad was easy pickings for Father Tolton Regional. Junior goalkeeper Allie Italiano was called on to make 21 saves to keep the margin to only six goals.

Once some of the missing troops arrived, the Lady Hornets mashed the host Lady Spartans with Reeter wielding the heavy foot.

With goals in the 24th, 30th, and 33rd minutes, the junior had her third “hat trick” of 2021 by intermission. In the second minute of the second half, she got No. 4 of the day and, in the 53rd minute – with still 27 minutes of match to play, she equaled Rochelle “Rock” Gillilan’s single-match record of five, done on April 12, 2009, against Kansas City: Lutheran.

The victory also saw Reeter, now at 34 career goals in only 1-1/2 seasons, notch her team-high 10th assist of 2021 on Juliann Gabrielson’s eighth tally of the season.

At the other end, Italiano was easily registering her second shutout of the tournament and sixth of the season.

BASEBALL

At Marshall, Saturday’s first game for Chillicothe could have been claimed by the Hornets sooner and easier, which might have created a different scenario for the subsequent winner-take-all battle with Marshall, but might easily not have been a victory at all.

Chillicothe led 4-2 after three innings and 7-4 after six, but Clinton struck for three runs in the top of the seventh to square things and wound up leaving the bases full that inning for a third time in the game.

After CHS wasted a scoring chance in the bottom half, the Hornets’ fourth pitcher of the contest, Brock Ward (1-0), short-circuited a budding Clinton Cardinals eighth-inning rally by spearing a 1-out, 2-on line drive back through the middle and flipping to second to make it an inning-ending double play.

In the home half, then, Ward followed Mason Baxter’s leadoff single and stolen base with a single poked through the hole into right field while Baxter was in the process of easily stealing third. Even with having to right himself after sliding into third, Baxter easily scored, giving Ward his second walk-off run batted in of the season. The junior, the team’s starting catcher, also ended a recent win over St. Joseph: Benton with a bases-full walk in the ninth inning.

Following that fifth Chillicothe triumph in succession, the championship clash saw Marshall score in six of the seven innings, including two runs in the top of the sixth and then five in the seventh after CHS had drawn within 7-4 with a 4-runs outburst off reliever Leyton Crawford following about a half-hour rain delay.

Marshall (8-3) received a perfect game at the dish from Crawford, who was four for four with five runs batted in and three scored. He also earned the save after shifting from first base to the hill at the beginning of the bottom of the fifth after the approximately-30-minutes stoppage for a quick-moving cloudburst.