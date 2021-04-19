Breadth of Scoring Lifts Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Track, Field Teams to Boonville Meet Titles April 16

As reported to C-T

Chillicothe boys get two event wins from Kelow, one each from Johnson, Simmer

Lady Hornets claim team crown for second time in eight days, again without any event victories

BOONVILLE — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ track-and-field Hornets rode four event wins, including a pair by junior Damarcus Kelow, to the team championship of Friday’s (April 16, 2021) Jack McCush Invitational meet at Boonville, while the Lady Hornets repeated their winning formula from their own Chillicothe Joe Shy Relays a week before.

Kelow won the shot put and discus throw, pairing with teammate Isaiah Sprong for a pivotal 1-2 showing in the latter event, classmate Braxten Johnson took a first and second in the hurdles races, and senior distance standout Hayden Simmer did likewise in the distance races to lead the effort which saw Chillicothe’s boys nose out Richmond by four points, 115-1/2 to 111-1/2, in the boys’ division title chase. It was the Hornets’ first scoring-meet crown of 2021.

The CHS girls, on the other hand, for a second-straight Friday, didn’t have a single first-place finish in any of the 19 events, yet scored well enough with everything from second places to eighths to also eke out a team championship in the Boonville High-hosted meet. The Lady Hornets’ 120-1/2 points had them 6-1/2 in front of Odessa and 8-1/2 up on third-place Cameron for their second ’21 title.

Next on the Chillicothe cinders slate was to be a Tuesday meet at Cameron, but that has been reset for Monday (April 19), it was announced via a tweet from the Chillicothe Track and Field Twitter account during the weekend. Meet start time presumably will remain 3 p.m.

At Boonville, both Chillicothe teams milked every point from every event they could and needed virtually every last one of them, whether they were eight or 10 points from a first- or second-place finish or a single tally for placing eighth.

In the slightly-closer of the two battles, on top of the aforementioned four event victories and four runnerup placements, which also included junior Quentin Cranmer in the 200-meters dash, CHS also had critical, “loose-change” contributions from sources who either pitched in a point or two or placed in the top eight of a competition for only the first or second time thus far.

Tacking a point each onto the Hornets’ cause by finishing a seemingly-forgettable eighth were freshman Javon Kille in the triple jump, sophomore Sam Reeter in the high jump, and Cranmer in the long jump. Freshman Gauge Chenet pitched in a sixth and a seventh in the hurdles for five points and fellow ninth grader Cayden Potter a sixth and a fifth in the 200 and 400, respectively, for seven points.

In addition, junior Anderson DeJesus got in the scoring ranks for the first time, with a fifth-place finish in the javelin throw for four points – CHS’ exact margin of victory as a team.

Also chipping in were two relays – the 1,600, reportedly involved Laik Graham, Johnson, Cranmer and Reeter, which took fifth, and the 3,200 group of Cesar Mares, Clayton Savage, Stephen Parkes, and Graham, which finished seventh.

As for the Chillicothe boys’ four event conquests, Kelow unleashed a whopping throw of 163’3/4” (49.7 meters) in the discus, his personal and season best by about eight feet, although still about 17 feet short of Drew Frizzell’s CHS record.

Kelow’s winning fling outdistanced second-place Sprong by about 40 feet (14.1m). Sprong threw about three feet farther than the third-best contestant.

In the shot put, Kelow showed the way by just under seven inches over Keyshaun Elliott of Richmond with his winning toss of 42’5-1/4”.

Although it didn’t “count” as a scoring event, Kelow actually was in a third event and helped win it, as well. In the unofficial “throwers’ relay,” CHS boys’ head coach Bill Shaffer reports, he joined with Hope Helton, Trista Tipton, and DeJesus to win that race (believed to be 400 meters long) and earn the group a large pizza from the concessions stand.

Johnson, also a junior, ended up being the Chillicothe boys’ leading individual scorer by posting a fourth place in the long jump and being on the 1,600 relay to go with his second spot in the 110-meters high hurdles (17 seconds flat) and his victory in the 300-meters intermediate hurdles in 44.3. His personal points total added up to 24 points, four more than Kelow, six up on Simmer, and eight in front of Q. Cranmer.

Simmer took the 1,600 in 4:55.04, the only runner to break five minutes on the day. In the 3,200, he was second to an entrant from Columbia: Father Tolton Regional, being clocked in a personal-tops 10:48.1.

In the girls’ action, while Chillicothe had no first places, except in the team standings, the relays were uniformly strong with two seconds, a third, and a fifth for 26 team points, and ninth graders Emma Dillon and Jolie Bonderer and sophomore Belle Englert combined for a half-dozen individual top-3 finishes.

Dillon posted a pair of second spots in the hurdles races, her only outings. She finished the 100-meters highs in 18.14 seconds, a scant .01 slower than the winner and 1.66 ahead of third-place teammate Kirsten Dunn, and the 300-meters lows in 53.7 seconds (with Dunn sixth).

Bonderer’s participation in a couple of the relays lifted her to Lady Hornets’ top individual scorer with 17 points. She was second in the open 1,600 in 6:03.85, third in the 800 in 2:45.3, and on both the second-place 3,200 relay (with Madison Albaugh, Delaney May and Kadence Shipers in 11:07.43) and fifth-place 1,600 relay (with Kayanna Cranmer, Bronlyn Ward, and Albaugh).

Jumper Englert, a sophomore, was third in both the long and triple jump for 12 team points.

The field events provided a greater points bounty than normal, with multiple CHS participants scoring for the first time in 2021.

Trista Tipton (eighth places in the discus and javelin throws), Katelynn Fleener (sixth in the shot put), Cami Carpenter (tie for seventh in the high jump), Sarah Boon (sixth in the pole vault), and Ella Leamer (fifth in the javelin) all made a critical difference in winning the team laurels with a composite contribution of 13-1/2 points. Of that group, only Carpenter had scored in one of the previous two scoring meets.

Not to be overlooked, Albaugh scored in all four of her events – the two relays, the high jump (third), and long jump) to be in double digits in team points and sophomore Hope Helton was third in the javelin throw and fourth in the discus for 11 points.

Between the hurdles and her two relays, sophomore Dunn also was in double digits with 12-1/2 points.

In addition to Dillon’s two runnerup finishes, Bonderer’s one, and the 3,200 relay group’s, the other Lady Hornets second place – in the 400-meters relay was delivered by the unit of Delaney May, Ward, Dunn, and K Cranmer in 56.67 seconds.