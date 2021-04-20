Chillicothe HS Tennis Boys, Soccer Girls Blank Visiting Cameron Monday

As reported to C-T

Chillicothe High School spring sports teams that “scored” either eight or nine times against their opposition Monday won easily. A third, which posted a 10, did not prevail, however.

In a home match halted about eight minutes prematurely on the “mercy rule,” CHS’ soccer Lady Hornets posted an 8-0 non-conference triumph over Cameron.

At the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts, the tennis Hornets quickly sent another Cameron squad packing, registering a 9-0 victory in which all except one set were very lopsided.

Later Monday evening at St. Joseph, Chillicothe’s baseball Hornets saw an early 5-0 lead vanish, due to errors and walks, and then fell short in a spirited bid for a late rally as Platte County picked up a 12-10 triumph in a quarterfinal (first-round) game in the Pony Express Tournament.

Also in competition Monday were Chillicothe’s track-and-field teams when a meet scheduled for Cameron Tuesday was pushed up a day to beat the predicted Tuesday snowstorm. No results of the meet were available to the C-T yet at the time of this summary story’s original online posting.

TENNIS

With no junior-varsity play, the racquet racket at the Danner Park courts on a very chilly, windy afternoon ended quite quickly, thanks to Chillicothe’s dominance.

The host Hornets dropped only three of 27 doubles games and then lost no more than two games in five of the six singles sets as they blanked Cameron’s Dragons.

Chillicothe’s top player, junior Chace Corbin hiked his singles record – all in No. 1 position competition – to 10-3 with an 8-1 cakewalk over Brett Henry.

That came after he and No. 2 doubles partner Emmett Young pushed their season record to 5-1 since their recent merger by shutting out their Cameron foes.

In No. 1 doubles, Chillicothe’s Caleb Corbin and Carter Allen dispatched Spencer Pratt and Henry 8-2, the same score by which Ca. Corbin and Allen claimed their respective Nos. 2 and 3 singles sets.

Gabe Peterson and Shayden Hawkins, a pair of sophomores, strolled to an 8-1 win at No. 3 doubles before Hawkins claimed No. 6 singles by the same count Young won at No. 5.

In the only set which was anywhere close, Peterson was pushed hard at No. 4 singles, but managed to close out the Hornets’ whitewash by an 8-6 margin.

The team victory left Chillicothe’s Midland Empire Conference dual-matches mark at 3-2 and their overall record at 3-4.

Chillicothe is due to host Trenton Tuesday, play which might be happen even if predicted overnight and early-morning snow took place. The weather forecast indicated temperatures would stay at or above freezing and the anticipated precipitation could end by mid-morning. If that happens and the temperature rises into the low 40s with clearing skies by mid-afternoon, a postponement might be avoided.

SOCCER

Although, with the strong, cold, north wind at their backs in the first half, they dominated time of possession and territorial advantage, Chillicothe High’s soccer Lady Hornets found themselves still in a scoreless deadlock with Cameron about two-thirds of the way through the opening half of their match at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium Monday.

Once sophomore Juliann Gabrielson broke the spell with a smart read of Chloe Funk’s high drive into the Cameron penalty area and hustle to score an empty-net goal in the 27th minute, the Lady Hornets proved to be as relentless as that wind.

In the next minute after Gabrielson posted her ninth goal of the season, second-most on the team, sophomore wing back Jaycie Stimpson, playing well “up” the pitch because of the impact of the wind, intercepted a Cameron clearing attempt about 25 yards from the goal and snapped off an unexpected, sizzling, right-footed rising shot from 22 yards that zipped into the far left corner of the Lady Dragons goal past the startled goalkeeper. The youngster’s first varsity-career goal made it 2-0.

That score last only 2-plus minutes before Gabrielson again won a scramble for the ball inside the Cameron “18,” this time managing to direct the ball forward and to the offensive right where Lucy Reeter caught up with it only a couple of yards from the open left side of the net and deflected the pass home.

That 3-0 Chillicothe lead held until halftime. Once the teams switched ends and the hosts were attacking into the wind, counterintuitively, the Lady Hornets became even more dominant.

On their way to a second shutout victory this season in which they prevented the opposition from getting even one shot on goal, Chillicothe (8-4) tacked on five goals in 30 minutes to cause the early termination of play.

The final-half onslaught began in the very first minute when Reeter, fresh off a team-record-tying 5-goals match last Saturday against Moberly, netted her second of this match and 17th of the season on a direct free kick.

About three minutes later, another junior, Ellie Barnett, picked up her first goal of this season off a Reeter corner kick, making it a 5-0 match.

Following a 10-minutes scoring lull, freshman Delanie Kieffer finished Gabrielson’s pass for her third goal of the season, giving Gabrielson four helpers for 2021 to date. Approximately four minutes later, Makayla Vance struck the right cords for her first goal of the season.

With another Chillicothe goal meaning a halt to play for the day, the next 11 minutes passed with no further scoring. At last, Ja. Stimpson’s older sister Julia, a starting midfielder, set up for another direct free kick. For a second time this season, the elder Stimpson drove her shot home for her second goal of the season.

Without making a single stop during the 70 minutes of play, junior goalkeeper Allie Italiano picked up her seventh shut of the season for the Lady Hornets’ non-conference victory.

Next for the Chillicothe soccer girls is a trip to Willow Brook Thursday for a return engagement with host Mid-Buchanan. The Lady Hornets previously won 5-0 at home over that set of Lady Dragons.

BASEBALL

What should have been a third-straight scoreless inning for Chillicothe sophomore righthanded pitcher Landon Winder, who was making his first varsity start on the hill, instead disintegrated into a 9-runs Platte County third inning and the Pirates eventually nervously secured a 12-10 victory in the St. Joseph tournament.

After Brock Miller’s 2-outs, 2-runs double spiced a 3-runs CHS first inning and Brock Ward’s 2-outs, 2-runs 2-bagger in the second made it 5-0, Lady Hornets, Winder fanned two of the first three batters he faced in the top of the third. However, in between those whiffs was the first of two Chillicothe misplays in the inning. That prevented the sophomore hurdler from having faced the minimum number of batters through three scoreless innings.

Instead, as their batters saw Winder a second time and more, the Pirates strung together four hits, four walks, two hit batsmen (consecutive batters) with two outs to flip their 5-0 hole into a 9-5 lead.

Undaunted, Chillicothe cut the deficit to a run in the fourth when Brock Ward and Winder singles to begin the inning led to three runs scoring – one on a wild pitch, one on a passed ball, and another on a double-play grounder.

Platte County matched that 3-spot in the top of the sixth against relief pitcher Wyatt Brandsgaard, facilitated by a 2-runs throwing error, but the Hornets kept buzzing.

A hustling infield hit by Tucker Wagers with two outs scored not only Winder from third base, but a speeding Brock Miller from second, making it 12-10.

CHS then immediately brought the tying run to home plate in the bottom of the seventh as Mason Baxter led off with a walk, but a strikeout and two ground balls followed, ending the game.

Statistically, Chillicothe out-hit Platte County 10-7 with T. Wagers, Winder, Ward, and Miller each having a pair of hits.

Both sides had chances to do more scoring damage than they did. The Hornets stranded 10 men and PCHS nine. Chillicothe also had more errors – four to three.

On the mound, Winder (0-1) threw 2-2/3 innings before being knocked out during the 2-outs deluge in the Platte County third. Brandsgaard came on and finished, allowing only three hits and three runs in 4-1/3 innings, even though he walked seven.