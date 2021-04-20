Cameron Meet Combined Title to Chillicothe HS Track, Field Squads

As reported to C-T

Cranmer paces CHS boys' scoring, Bonderer girls

CAMERON — Taking first place in about one of every three events and led by junior sprinter/jumper Quentin Cranmer, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ boys stormed to a decisive triumph in their division of Monday’s Cameron Invitational and paired with the second-place Lady Hornets to capture the meet’s combined crown, as well.

Cranmer claimed both the 200- and 400-meters dashes, anchored the victorious 1,600-meters relay, and placed fifth in the long jump to generate 26-1/2 of the Hornets’ 161 team points. Also aided by event victories by Damarcus Kelow in the discus throw, Hayden Simmer in the 1600, and Braxten Johnson in the 300-meters intermediate hurdles, Chillicothe’s boys out-distanced runnerup Lathrop by 54 points.

In the girls’ team battle, Lathrop topped Chillicothe by 24 points, 173-1/2-149-1/2, leaving the two schools well ahead of the other seven participating schools in the composite “school” standings. Chillicothe netted 310-1/2 points and Lathrop 380-1/2. Host Cameron was third another 43 points in arrears.

Chillicothe’s girls had a pair of event wins – by Aliyah Briner in the 3,200-meters run and Jolie Bonderer in the 1,600.

Also competing in Monday’s meet, shifted forward a day because of Tuesday’s cooler, wetter weather forecast, were other Midland Empire Conference schools St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond and Lafayette and Savannah, as well as tiny Winston, Plattsburg, and East Buchanan.

Next on the Chillicothe track and field teams’ slate is Friday’s Mineral Water Classic at Excelsior Springs, a meet which also crowns not only girls’ and boys’ team champions, but also a champion school (combined genders’ score).

Cranmer was first across the finish line every time he ran at Cameron Monday.

The 11th grader ran a 24.2 seconds in the 200 with freshman teammate Cayden Potter second in 24.7. That followed their earlier 1-3 showing in the 400, in which Cranmer was clocked in 53.8 and Potter in 54.7.

Having already taken fifth – classmate Johnson was second – in the long jump, the Chillicothe junior concluded his and the team’s day by anchoring the Hornets’ victory in the 1,600 relay. Following Sam Reeter, Potter, and Johnson, that quartet won by 13.5 seconds in 3:52.6.

That combo win helped make for a more-satisfying conclusion to Johnson’s day, whose afternoon/evening on the track had begun with being disqualified (according to results listings) in the 110-meters high hurdles. He salved that sore spot by clipping over the intermediate hurdles nearly five seconds faster than anyone else in the meet, winning the 300-meters race in 43.89 and sailing 18’6” (5.61 meters) in the long jump to be runnerup there. Even with missing out on likely points in the high hurdles, Johnson still was team runnerup in scoring with 20-1/2 points when his 1,600 relay contribution is added.

Simmer completed the cadre of Chillicothe winners by cruising in the 3,200 in 11:13.2, 41 seconds faster than his nearest competition. He’d previously taken second in the 1,600 in 5:01.1.

On the girls’ side, Briner, like Simmer a state-meet participant in cross country running last fall, prevailed in the 3,200 in 14:07. Teammate Kadence Shipers was third in 14:16.9.

In the 1,600, Bonderer was clocked in 6:05.6 as she won the 4-laps race. Later, at half that distance, the frosh was a distant second in 2:51.4.

She also was on the runnerup 1,600- and 3,200 relays, adding up to her contributing a roster-most 22 points to the Lady Hornets’ team cause.

Next in line in CHS girls’ points production was Emmy Dillon, another ninth grader, with 18, courtesy of a second-place finish in the 100-meters high hurdles in 18:25 seconds and fourths in the low hurdles and 200-meters dash.

Her running mate in the hurdles races, sophomore Kirsten Dunn, was next in points with 12-3/4, being third in the 300 hurdles in 55.4 seconds, fifth in the highs, and running on the two sprint relays.

Also placing in the top three for the Lady Hornets were Sarah Boon in the pole vault (third, 6’6-3/4”), Bronlyn Ward in the 100 (third, 14.16), Belle Englert in the long jump (third, 14’4”), the 3,200 relay (second, 11:11.63), and the 1,600 relay (second, 4:34).

For the Hornets, other top-3 showings were delivered by the 3,200 relay (second, 9:41.38), Rudy Yutzy in the pole vault (second, 9’6-1/4”), Tristen Forck in the high jump (third, 5’6-3/4”), Javon Kille in the triple jump (36’6-3/4”), and Isaiah Sprong in the javelin throw (131’7-1/4”). Forck was making his first appearance in competition since winning the high jump in the season-opening “time trials” meet Chillicothe hosted.

In terms of most-productive specific events, the Hornets reaped their greatest bounty with the sprinter combo of Cranmer and Potter in the 200 and 400 dashes. The duo put a near-maximum 34 points in the bank for the Hornets in those races.

For the Lady Hornets, the biggest haul was the 16 points Briner and Shipers delivered in the 3,200, but also noteworthy was all four relays finishing fourth or higher. That translated to 27 team points. The Dillon-Dunn hurdling tandem racked up 23 CHS points from those two races.