Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Golfers Strong, But Not Strong Enough, in Own Tournament April 22

As reported to C-T

Baseball Hornets salvage one win from tournament, soccer girls shut down, out

A Thursday which seemed to offer the possibility of being an all-around success instead became one of solid, steady play by Chillicothe (Mo.) HS spring sports squads, but rather unsatisfying.

CHS’ golf Hornets got the increasingly-customary fine, balanced play from its varsity members during their own Chillicothe Invitational Tournament, but that only gained them a fifth-place team finish and one individual medal-winner, Spencer Shira.

On the soccer pitch at Mid-Buchanan HS, south of St. Joseph at Willow Brook, the Lady Hornets blanked host Mid-Buchanan through 80 minutes of regulation-time play and into a second overtime period before the host Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons avenged a 5-0 early-season loss to CHS with a 1-0 triumph four minutes into the second 10-minutes overtime period.

Actually posting a triumph – in lopside fashion – were the baseball Hornets, who had eight runs on the scoreboard before Kansas City: Northeast took its first swings en route to a 15-2 5-innings conquest in the seventh-place game of the Pony Express Tournament at St. Joseph.

Additional information on these competitions will be added later Friday.