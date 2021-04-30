Shira, Trout, Ripley Pace Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Golf Hornets to Another Tournament Title

As reported to C-T

SAVANNAH, Mo. — A 1-2 finish by a senior and freshman and a career-low round for another senior carried the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golf Hornets to their second tournament championship of 2021 Thursday, April 29.

Spencer Shira was medalist of the Savannah Invitational Tournament with a 43-41–84 on the par-71 Duncan Hills Golf Course, finishing a pair of strokes ahead of ninth grade teammate Jackson Trout, who went 42-44–86. The freshman’s showing matched his best in his young career; he’d had a 9-holes round of 43 at home against Lawson April 6.

Firing a clear-cut career best was senior Dalton Ripley.

Having broken 100 in an 18-holes tournament for the first time only three events earlier when he shot a 99 in the Cameron Invitational, the third-year varsity player sharply lowered that with a 48-45–93 at Savannah, a score which left him tied for seventh overall among about thre dozen varsity players.

Those three rounds, meshed with freshman James Mathew’s strong 47-44–91 that was fourth-best overall, gave Chillicothe a runaway win in the team competition. Its low-4 score of 354 was 34 shots clear of the runnerup host Savages.

Counterintuitively, Chillicothe registered the big win over the 7-schools field – about half and half large and small schools – even with the No. 1 player on coach Jim Wheeler’s lineup card, Colby Gillespie, posting an uncharacterstic 102.

The CHS golfers now head into Monday’s Midland Empire Conference Championships at St. Joseph’s Fairview Golf Course. Host St. Joseph:

Bishop LeBlond is the favorite with Kansas City: St. Pius X likely its closest challenger.

With its well-balanced squad, Chillicothe could contend for third. That would be its highest finish since the 2007 team was co-champion. CHS has finished no higher than fifth since.