Reeter Router: Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Junior Forward Scores Team-Record Six Times in 7-1 Win May 3

ST. JOSEPH — Besides powering the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS soccer Lady Hornets past St. Joseph: Benton 7-1 Monday, Lady Hornets junior forward Lucy Reeter broke one program record and suddenly closed in on another while jumping three spots into the top three on the CHS girls’ career goal-scoring list.

Other than that, not much happened for her and the Chillicothe team.

Perhaps exhibiting reenergized legs following a full week’s rest from match action, the Lady Hornets and their top sniper scored once in each of the four 10-minutes segments of the opening half and Reeter tallied twice more after halftime to break the match mark for most goals with six.

“Really proud of the energy and intensity we had in this match,” reacted Jimmy Chapman, CHS girls’ first-year head coach.

Seemingly no one – particularly anyone in a Benton uniform – had more energy and zip than Reeter.

Already owner of the program’s record for goals by a freshman when she fired home 19 shots in 2019 and co-owner of the match record of five goals – a level she reached during a win over Moberly barely two weeks earlier, Reeter converted sophomore Juliann Gabrielson’s setup for her 18th goal of 2021 in the ninth minute of Monday’s match and was off to the races.

After matching her freshman season output with a second goal of the evening in the 17th minute – Reeter’s sophomore year was swallowed whole by the novel coronavirus, she became only the third Chillicothe girl in the program’s 15-years history to reach the 20-goals plateau in a single campaign when she completed her third 3-goals “hat trick”off another Gabrielson “dime” in the 28th minute.

Shortly after the final 10 minutes of the opening half began ticking off the Sparks Field clock, Reeter lurked again. Playing a feed from freshman Delanie Kieffer, the CHS 11th grader pumped home yet another drive, giving her team a 4-0 halftime lead.

At that point, she’d become the fifth Lady Hornet ever to score four goals in a match against Benton, joining all-time greats Lindy Saunders (twice) and Rochelle Gillilan, as well as Samantha Baldwin in that distinction.

That 21st goal of the year also put Reeter at 40 goals for her career, pulling her even with early-years star Madeline Brick at 40.

As the second half began, a regrouped BHS Lady Cardinals squad quickly gave indications that it was not conceding anything and had designs of coming back to win.

In the fourth minute, Macy Bernard beat Lady Hornets junior goalkeeper Allie Italiano to get the south St. Joseph team on the board.

With Benton surging, Chillicothe found itself struggling to regain the flow it had in the opening half.

“In the first half, we controlled a lot of the game and were able to convert on our chances,” recounts Chapman.

“In the second half, we needed to learn a lesson about playing teams when they’re down and coming back out with intensity after a dominant first half.

“Benton did well to score and have a few more opportunities.”

After the early Benton surge following intermission, however, “Once we regained our footing, we played really well to close out the game,” Chapman notes.

In the 12th minute of the second half, Gabrielson offset Bernard’s goal with a conversion of a setup by Makayla Vance and her 10th goal – second-most on the team – appeared to break the Lady Cardinals’ spirit.

Only a few minutes later, in the 56th minute, Reeter produced her second unassisted goal of the match and her team-record-tying fifth goal of the evening.

Up 6-1, Chillicothe (9-6 overall, 3-2 conf.) had victory wrapped up now, but Reeter had nearly 25 minutes of match yet to try to eclipse Gillilan’s 2009 single-match record (vs. Kansas City Lutheran) which she’d equaled April 17 in a 6-0 win over Moberly.

Finally, with nearly 10 minutes to spare, she moved to the pinnacle alone, getting to a pass from Alice Hurtgen to deliver her sixth goal of the day and CHS’ seventh.

Reeter’s 23rd goal of the season and 13th in the last five contests boosted her past 2019 teammate Sarah Graves and 2014-17 Lady Hornet Karson Keithley into sole possession of third place on CHS’ career goals list with 42. Only Gillilan (54) and Saunders (89) remain ahead of her, the leader likely beyond her reach, due to the lost 2020 campaign.

However, the recent binge and the fact that the Lady Hornets have at least six more matches – and likely at least one more than that – left in 2021 make the prospect of Saunders’ single-season standard of 26 goals – accomplished in both her junior and senior seasons of 2014 and ’16 – being endangered very real with the current star now only three away. That, incidentally, is the same total Saunders put on the board in her sophomore season.

Beyond just finding the net herself, Reeter also possesses a team-most 11 assists this spring, giving her 57 offensive “points” (two points for each goal and one for each assist), a total which could allow her to overtake Saunders in that scoring stat, too, by season’s end.

“Special shoutout to Lucy,” Chapman acknowledged.

While Chillicothe won Monday’s match handily, it wasn’t a case of Benton offering little or no resistance.

The Lady Cardinals tested Italiano directly nine times, but were able to solve the junior netminder only once.

For the junior transfer and the stalwart CHS defense, it was a fifth-consecutive match of allowing no more than one goal, even though twice in that span the Lady Hornets were shaded 1-nil.

Statistically Monday, in addition to Reeter’s assault on the CHS records book, freshmen Hurtgen and Kieffer each earned their first varsity-level point with their assists. For Vance, hers was No. 2 of the year, while Gabrielson picked up Nos. 5 and 6, a total second only to Reeter’s.

On Tuesday (May 4), Chillicothe will visit lowly Cameron, a team it defeated 8-0 in shortened time during the past two weeks with Reeter providing two of the goals.

Although nowhere near certain, it remains a definite possibility the junior outside forward could catch Saunders’ season goals record in that outing or at least close in more