Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Soccer Girls Post 10th Shutout, 4-0 at Savannah; Frosh Kieffer Scores Pair

As reported to C-T

Although it likely had no impact on their seeding for the upcoming district tournament they’ll host, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ soccer Lady Hornets at least made certain head coach Jimmy Chapman’s first season in that post will produce a winning overall record.

Facing a Savannah Lady Savages squad it nipped only 1-0 at home virtually a month earlier, Chillicothe (11-6, 4-2 conf.) posted its 10th shutout of the season – including a match it subsequently lost 1-0 in double overtime, a 4-0 decision.

“Great end to a great week!” proclaimed the coach, an assistant for the CHS girls’ and boys’ programs the previous several years.

Freshman Delanie Kieffer produced her fourth and fifth goals of the season to double the lead provided by top scorers Lucy Reeter and Juliann Gabrielson in the first 25 minutes or so of the Midland Empire Conference match.

Reeter, who broke yet another team record and moved to the threshold of equaling one more, had what proved to be the decisive goal when she opened the scoring in the 17th minute off an assist from senior Makayla Vance.

Vance’s third assist of the season led to her junior teammate’s 25th goal. Combined with her then-15 assists, Reeter’s 65 offensive points (two points for a goal, one for an assist) elevated her past Lindy Saunders’ previous record of 64 points (26g, 12a) in 2015.

That made two CHS records Reeter has claimed in the past three matches, including most goals in a match (six). If she scores one more goal this season, she’ll tie Saunders’ season standard of 26, and would claim it to herself, as well, with another pair in the last four or more matches.

Just less than 10 minutes after Reeter began the scoring, Gabrielson drove home her 12th of the season, aided by senior Julia Stimpson’s seventh “helper.”

In a huge development, Kieffer boosted the CHS lead to 3-0 in the final minute of the half, scoring off Reeter’s 16th assist. Although not exhaustively researched to date, that assist total is thought to be a Lady Hornets season record, as well.

Chillicothe’s 3-goals lead held until the final 10 minutes when Kieffer got her second tally of the day off a Hailee Williams assist, setting the final score.

At the defensive end, junior goalkeeper Allie Italiano and the CHS backfield and midfielders were effectuating yet another whitewash. According to Chapman, team statisticians tracked the netminder was having to make eight saves.

“We had great intensity throughout the match,” praised Chapman.

“We fought tired legs and a physical Savannah team in the second half and were able to keep the clean sheet and not really let Savannah have too many shooting chances.”

Thursday’s victory on the Savannah pitch assured CHS of finishing with an above-.500 record, since only three regular-season matches remain this coming week. The first of those will be at Kirksville Monday.

TENNIS

Playing out the regular-season string before Saturday’s (May 8) non-team singles and doubles district tournament, Chillicothe HS’ tennis Hornets sustained a 6-3 loss at Maryville.

Most noteworthy from that match was head coach Bob Long’s first-time pairing of cousins Caleb and Chace Corbin for varsity doubles play.

They made the move pay off with an impressive 8-4 No. 1 position victory over Mitchell Meyers and Carson Kempf, a Spoofhounds combo which had taken second in doubles in the MEC Tournament the previous week.

According to Long, that set was tied 4-4 before the Corbins took charge.

Later in the day, junior Chace Corbin solidified his claim to being the league’s second-best individual (behind Savannah freshman Cole Horton) by besting the top ’Hound, Matt Goodridge, by the same 8-4 margin.

The Hornets picked up a third set triumph in No. 3 singles when Allen, in a back-and-forth battle with Kempf, stared down four set/match points in a best-of-12-points tiebreaker and closed out a 9-8 (6) victory by winning each of the last six points.

The racquet Hornets, minus anyone with experience as a varsity regular prior to this spring, wound up the regular season a very respectable 3-3 MEC mark. Overall, they went 4-11.

Also in action Thursday (May 6) were CHS’ track-and-field teams, but no results from the Irish Relays hosted by St. Joseph: Lafayette were available yet at the time of this story’s initial posting.