Three event wins each for CHS girls, boys at Irish Relays

As reported to C-T

ST. JOSEPH — Chillicothe High School track-and-field athletes competed in and fared well in last Thursday’s annual Irish Relays meet hosted by St. Joseph: Lafayette. However, at Monday afternoon’s deadline for the filing of this article, no team results had been disclosed.

CHS’ Hornets had a trio of event wins, two by junior thrower Damarcus Kelow and one by distance-running standout Hayden Simmer. The CHS boys had four other second places and a couple of thirds.

Among the girls, the Lady Hornets got a “double” from freshman Jolie Bonderer, who won both the 1,600- and 800-meters races. Also victorious for the CHS girls was the 1,600-meters relay group, members of which were not identified in results shared with the C-T. The Lady Hornets produced a handful of runnerup finishes, as well, and five thirds, likely meaning they were the top or among the top couple of girls’ teams, points-wise.

If the Chillicothe girls did prevail, it was their fourth meet title of the season.

The Chillicothe thinclads had their final regular-season meet yesterday at St. Joseph: Benton in the Cardinal Relays before hosting the Class 3 District 8 meet this Saturday.

At Lafayette’s Alumni Stadium last Thursday, Kelow came within three inches of matching his career best in the discus throw, firing it 162’9” (49.62 meters). He’d thrown 163’ at the Jack McCush Invitational in Boonville earlier this season, a distance still 21-plus feet short of Drew Frizzell’s enormous 2006 school record.

Kelow again claimed the shot put at St. Joseph. His best toss of the day carried 47’9” (14.57m).

Simmer’s win in the 3,200 in 11:01.89 following an earlier second-place showing in the 1,600 in 4:55.

Lady Hornet Bonderer crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 in 5:44 and later in the afternoon took the 800 in 2:39. Although, as noted, not specifically reported to have done so, the ninth grader usually is on the CHS girls’ 1,600 relay unit, so she might have been part of all three Chillicothe distaff triumphs in the meet.

Postings second places for the Lady Hornets were Emmy Dillon in the 300-meters low hurdles (53.38 seconds), Cami Jo Carpenter and Madison Albaugh in the high jump (each clearing 4’5”), Aliyah Briner in the 3,200, and the 3,200-meters relay unit (11:09).

On the boys’ side, in addition to Simmer’s second in the 1,600, Braxten Johnson was runnerup in both hurdles races (16.67 in the 110-meters highs and 43.9 in the 300 intermediates) and the 1,600 relay quartet ran second in 3:45.46, according to nearly-complete results relayed by CHS boys’ head coach Bill Shaffer.

Taking thirds among the Hornets were the 3,200 relay group (9:48.56) and Tristan Forck in the high jump (5’7”/1.72m).

In the girls’ division, just as there was a CHS tie for second in the high jump, Maya Snyder and Belle Englert shared third in the long jump (14’1” each). Additionally, Katelyn Fleener was third in the shot put (31’6”), Hope Helton in the javelin throw (99’6”), Izzy Garr in the 800 (2:47), and the 800-meters relay (1:55.56).