Ten area Class 1, 2 schools advance track, field entries to sectional

As reported to C-T

With the first phase of postseason competition in Missouri Class 1 and Class 2 high school track and field in the books this past weekend, 10 C-T-area schools will have students eligible to pursue advancement to the 1-day state meets in those classifications this coming Saturday.

Leading area schools in the number of sectional-meet events in which it will have participants is Jamesport: Tri-County.

The school which a couple of decades back took second place in the Class 1 state meet team standings with only two competitors this Saturday will have five individuals battling in eight solo events, as well as four relay teams running, in the meet to be hosted by Monroe City.

Although team standings are not yet available from the Class 1 District 4 meet at Glasgow last Saturday, TCHS’ girls likely ranked relatively high, scoring 52 points. The Mustangs scored 36 of their own.

Tri-County did not win any district events, but did have four second places, four thirds, and four fourths.

Three TCHS athletes – Derick Curtis, Carly Turner, and Jakob Ybarra – qualified for two solo events apiece at sectional.

The second-most sectional advancements – a participant had to finish in the top four of an event to move on – belong to Hamilton: Penney in Class 2. It will send seven individuals in nine events and a relay squad to Higginsville, like Monroe City site of both simultaneous Class 1 and Class 2 sectionals this Saturday.

Among other area schools, Braymer will send five individuals in four events along with two relays to the Class 1 action at Higginsville.

Also in Class 1, Linn County will have four competitors in five solo events plus a relay at Monroe City, while Hale/Bosworth will have three in six. Meadville will have three in five there and Southwest Livingston three in four.

Tina-Avalon will have two in four individual events plus a relay at the Monroe City, while Breckenridge will have one in a single event and Mendon: Northwestern has advanced two in two events plus a relay.

In terms of individual (or relay) district championships earned this past weekend, the 10 area schools produced six event winners, one of them a dual champ.

Senior Conner Fletcher of Meadville captured both the javelin throw at an excellent 158’1” (48.18m), making him a good bet to get to state in that, and the triple jump at a strong 41’6” (12.65m).

He’ll in a third sectional event, as well – the 400-meters dash, in which he placed third.

Breckenridge’s Kylie Allred scored in three district events at Glasgow, but goes on to sectional only as the winner of the discus. She fired it 91’3” (27.81 meters) at district.

Hale/Bosworth’s Ethan Hoerr won the 3,200-meters run in District 4 in 11:22.24 after taking second in the 1,600 and third in the 800, so he’ll have a busy, taxing day Saturday.

Teammate and fellow senior Jaeden Sears won the shot put with a heave of 44’10” (13.68m) to go with his third place in the javelin. While he also scored in the district triple jump, he did not advance in that field event.

Victorious in the girls’ high jump at Glasgow was Morgan Livingston of Linn County, clearing an even 5’ (1.52m).

Rounding out the area’s district champions was Hamilton: Penney’s Rylan Allsup. He prevailed in the Class 2 110-meters high hurdles in 16.66 seconds.

With, as a general rule, district first- and second-place finishers having the best shot of placing in the top four at sectional and thus advancing to state, that’s encouraging news for another 18 entrants (in addition to Hale’s Hoerr) who were district runnersup.

That list includes Tina-Avalon’s Tucker Singer (shot put), Tri-County’s Curtis (100- and 200-meters), Turner (high hurdles), and girls’ 400-meters relay, Braymer’s Valerie Demsko (3200) and Brody Hughson (800), Polo’s Gavin Fitzwater (800, 3,200), Jacob Sales (high hurdles), and Mary Copeland (shot put),

Hamilton: Penney’s Brighton Swindler (both hurdles), Julia Kanoy (high jump), Somers Finch (javelin), Jacob Dawson (pole vault), and boys’ 400 relay, and Northwestern’s girls’ 3,200 relay group.

In terms of team points totals accumulated during district competition, Hamilton’s boys piled up the most with 62, four more than Braymer’s girls. The Hornets scored in 13 of the 19 events in their meet at Weston, while the Lady ’Cats picked up points in all except four events at Cass County’s Midway High in Cleveland.

As a school, Hamilton also was most productive with 97 combined points from both genders, with Braymer and Tri-County both at 88.

In no specific order, among the rest of the 10 area schools, Southwest Livingston had 24 points by its boys and 19 by its girls; Hale/Bosworth had 42 from its boys and nine by its girls; Tina-Avalon had 18 from the Lady Dragons and 16 by its boys; Tri-County’s girls totaled 52 and its boys 36;

Braymer’s boys added 30 to the girls’ 58; Hamilton’s girls had 35; Polo’s boys piled up 47 and its girls 26; Linn County received 45 from its girls and 29 from its boys; Meadville had 51 by the boys and nine by the girls; Mendon: Northwestern picked up 21 in girls’ events and three in boys’; and Breckenridge had 16 points, all produced by Allred.

For those athletes going on to sectional, the aim there again is a top-4 finish which would advance them to the state meet.

As a continued COVID-19 mitigation precaution, the Missouri State High School Activities Association this year will conduct each of the five classifications’ state meets on separate days (as it did for wrestling) to minimize the number of people on site at the Dennis and Roberta Licklider Track Complex at Jefferson City High School’s Adkins Stadium on any given day.

As a consequence of the single-day format, all sprint-length races (100- through 400-meters, including both hurdles races) will be run in two sections against the clock, rather than (under the 2-days format) having preliminary heats on the first day to cut the field in half to eight and then a single, finals race on the second day.

Distance races (800, 1,600, 3,200) and field events are unaffected by the change to one day, in terms of already being finals-only events. However, competitors in more than one of those events will not have their exertion potentially spread across two days, as it can be under the 2-days format.

Normally, for instance, the shot put and discus, which often have participants qualified for both, are conducted on separate days, the same as with the distance (long and triple) jumps.

Additionally, the 2-day schedule always splits up the three longest individual races with the 3,200 on one day and the 800 and 1,600 the other, easing the load of runners who might be in both the 3,200 and one of the other two or all three.

This year, however, at state, the competitors will have to deal with the same stamina issues with which they have dealt throughout the regular season and pre-state postseason meets.