CHS hosts district track-and-field meet at Litton Stadium today

Chillicothe High School’s track-and-field squads begin their quests for postseason glory today when Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II here will be the site of the 13-schools Class 3 District 8 meet.

The first event will begin at 9:30 a.m., according to Chillicothe boys’ head coach Bill Shaffer.

Athletes will seek to finish in the top four of events. Doing so will advance them to next Saturday’s state-qualifying sectional meet at Odessa.

Other schools participating in Chillicothe today will be Maryville, Trenton, Richmond, Kansas City: St. Pius X, Northeast, Pembroke Hill, Hogan Prep Academy, Kauffman Charter, and Central, St. Joseph: Benton, Cameron, and Lawson.

In addition to individuals’ postseason advancement, coveted team championships will be sought in each gender, as well.

Both Chillicothe teams won their gender division’s title in the Cardinals Relays meet hosted by St. Joseph: Benton this past Tuesday.

The girls out-distanced Maryville 136-1/2-104 and the Hornets racked up 168 team points, 71 more than runnerup Benton. Midland Empire Conference boys’ champion Maryville was third with 71, having not brought its full squad.

The Hornets won six events with juniors Braxten Johnson (110-meters high hurdles and 300 intermediates) and Damarcus Kelow (discus throw, shot put) taking a pair each. Also prevailing were senior Hayden Simmer in the 3,200 and junior Tristan Forck in the high jump.

The Lady Hornets claimed four first places – two by freshman Jolie Bonderer (800- and 1,500-meters runs) and in the 1,600- and 3,200-meters relays, of which Bonderer also was a part. Others on the 1,600 group were Bronlyn Ward, Madison Albaugh, and Kayanna Cranmer, while the 3,200 unit included Delaney May, Kadence Shipers, and Albaugh.

CHS had a dozen runnerup showings between the two genders. They came from Cesar Mares and Aliyah Briner in the respective 3,200s, Izzy Garr in the girls’ 800, Cranmer in the girls’ 400, Drake Cosgrove in the boys’ triple jump, Albaugh in the girls’ high jump, Hope Helton in the javelin throw, Quentin Cranmer in the boys’ 200, the boys’ 1,600 relay group of Logan Distler, Jonathan Sanchez, Javon Kille, and Cosgrove, the girls’ 800 relay quartet of Kirsten Dunn, May, Ward, and K. Cranmer, the boys’ 3,200 relay unit of Laik Graham, Sam Reeter, Q. Cranmer, and Johnson, Simmer in the 1,600, and Johnson in the long jump

Most noteworthy of the Chillicothe event wins was Kelow’s in the discus, in which he uncorked a new personal-best throw of 170’5” (51.94 meters). He did that on his first of three throws.

It made him only the fourth CHS athlete ever throw fling the disc at least 170’.

Three times in his senior season in 2006, record holder Drew Frizzell had his best throw of a meet exceed that distance, topped by his record 184’5” at the Maryville Relays that year.

Also reaching that distance were subsequent fellow state champ (2013) Alec Whiteside and 2018 state runnerup (and shot put state champ) Walker Graves, CHS throwers coach Ken Stull reports.