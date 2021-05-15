State track, field trips at stake today at two regional sites

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

While a half-dozen high school baseball teams from C-T-area schools are beginning postseason play today or Monday in their district tournaments, a few dozen Class 1 and 2 track-and-field athletes will be pursuing berths in next week's state meets at Jefferson City during sectional competition at either Monroe City or Higginsville.

While the majority of area track-and-field competitors will be in the joint Class 1-2 sectional at Monroe City, those from Braymer (Class 1) and Hamilton: Penney and Polo (Class 2) will journey to Higginsville to try to reach Jeff City.

As reported in Wednesday's edition of the C-T, Hamilton: Penney has seven athletes qualified for nine solo events at sectional, along with one relay group. Of those, more than half look to have promising prospects for advancement to state.

Braymer has five qualifiers in four individual events along with two relay units. However, of those, only a couple were top-2 finishers at district and face challenging odds for extending their seasons to state.

Polo will have five athletes in seven non-relay events, along with one relay. It had four second-place finishers at district, so odds suggest it will get someone on to state.

At Monroe City, Jamesport: Tri-County and Hale/Bosworth appear to have the best prospects for having at least a couple of state participants.

Tri-County, with five individuals in eight solo events plus four relays, has four top-2 district finishers representing it.

Hale/Bosworth only has three athletes going to sectional, but two of them were district champions and one of those two was a runnerup in another race.

Southwest Livingston will have three entrants in four event, but none finished first or second at district last weekend.

Breckenridge will have only one participant at Monroe City, but that one was a district champ, so BHS could have a state qualifier in waiting.

Tina-Avalon’s sectional contingent will have two individuals in four events plus a relay group. It had one top-2 finisher at district.

Linn County will send four athletes in five solo events plus a relay. One of its participants won at district.

Finally, Mendon: Northwestern has two individuals in two solo events, along with a relay. Its relay was second at district, seemingly offering its best hope for a representative at state.

On the baseball front, the Class 1 District 11 Tournament at Glasgow actually opened Thursday and won’t move on with its semifinals until Tuesday, presumably because most or all teams have members who also compete in track and field and will be occupied with that today.

The Southwest Livingston/Tina-Avalon co-op team is seeded second to incoming Carroll-Livingston Activity Association member Higbee. Each of them has a bye in the 6-schools event and won’t play until Tuesday, Southwest against the winner of Thursday’s Glasgow/Slater contest.

The other quarterfinal pairing was Braymer/Breckenridge against fourth-seeded Bosworth/Hale. That survivor will clash with Higbee Tuesday at 5 p.m., followed by Southwest Livingston’s game.

Also in Class 1, No. 3 seed Linn County R-1 started action in the Class 1 District 14 tourney at Green City yesterday with a clash with Bucklin/Macon County R-4.

If the Mustangs won that, as expected, they’ll tangle with Princeton Monday at about 7 p.m.

In Class 2, the BKN Thunder co-op team (Brunswick-Keytesville-Northwestern of Mendon) also began play in its district tourney Friday at Harrisburg. The Thunder met fourth-seeded New Franklin, hoping to advance to a Monday 4:30 p.m. game against top seed Salisbury.

Finally, in Class 3, the Jamesport: Tri-County co-op team with Gallatin is seeded second in the district tourney Carrollton is hosting. The TCHS/GHS squad will have its first action in the 5-teams tourney Monday at about 6:30 p.m. at Carrollton against No. 3 seed South Harrison. The host team is a heavy favorite in the tourney.

All of the scheduled baseball action is, of course, subject to weather and field conditions.