Area Class 1, 2 schools to have 18 entries in state track this week

Seven C-T-area Class 1 or 2 schools will be represented in 18 state track-and-field meet events by 14 athletes or relay squads this Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

Hamilton: Penney is the lone area Class 2 school with qualifiers and also has the most with four individuals and a relay squad chasing state medals in a half-dozen events. The next-most entries belong to Hale/Bosworth and Jamesport: Tri-County with four entries apiece.

Sending one athlete each in a single event will be Breckenridge, Tina-Avalon, Meadville and Linn County.

Representing Breckenridge will be senior Kylee Allred in the girls’ discus throw. Tina-Avalon will have sophomore Tucker Singer in the boys’ shot put. Meadville will have senior Conner Fletcher compete in the javelin throw and Linn County will send sophomore Morgan Livingston in the girls’ high jump.

Hamilton: Penney’s six entrants will be senior Rylan Allsup in the boys’ 110-meters high hurdles, senior Somers Finch in the javelin throw, senior Jacob Dawson in the pole vault, the boys’ 400-meters relay unit, and senior Brighton Swindler in both the 100-meters high and 300-meters low hurdles.

Hale, which co-ops with southern neighbor Bosworth for sports, will have both seniors Ethan Hoerr and Jaeden Sears in two events apiece. Hoerr will go in both the 1,600- and 3,200 meters runs and Sears in the shot put and javelin throw.

Tri-County will have an all-underclassmen 3-person contingent at Jefferson City – junior Carly Turner in both the low and high hurdles, junior Jakob Ybarra in the javelin throw, and sophomore Derick Curtis in the 100-meters dash.

The Hamilton representatives will compete Friday at Jefferson City High School’s Dennis and Roberta Licklider Track Complex at Adkins Stadium, while the Class 1 participants will gather there the following day.

In order to limit crowd sizes – both in terms of athletes and fans, the Missouri State High School Activities Association this year has opted to execute each of its five classifications for the sport in single-day state events, rather than multiple classes across two days.

That will require the meets to be conducted much like regular-season events, in that, rather than having – under the customary 2-days approach – preliminary heats in all races of less than 800 meters with the top eight times advancing to a second-day final race, every race, regardless of length, will be run against the clock.

Rather, in the races of less than 800 meters, there will be two sections run consecutively with the eight fastest finishers earning state medals. Information on the MSHSAA website and in its manual for track-and-field posted there is not clear whether the two sections of those races will be grouped as a “fast” section – eight fastest qualifiers, regardless of district finish – and a “slow” one with the eight slower qualifiers or if the 16 will be “seeded” into the two sections with the fastest overall qualifier in one section, the second- and third-fastest in the other, and alternating between sections until all 16 are slotted.

The area qualifiers’ advancements are as a result of the athletes’ performances and top-4 finishes in sectional meets hosted by Monroe City and Higginsville last Saturday.

Of the 17 qualifying finishes, merely three were first places. Meadville’s Fletcher won the javelin at 141’10” and Hale’s Hoerr the 3,200 in 11:07.74 at Monroe City, while Hamilton’s Allsup won high hurdles at Higginsville in 17.02 seconds.

Sectional second places were secured by Swindler in both the high (17.11) and low hurdles (48.28), Allred in the discus (90’10”), Singer in the shot put (47’6-1/2”), Sears in the javelin (135’11”), Livingston in the high jump (5’1/4”), and Hoerr in the 1,600 (5:03.71).

Third-place advancers include Turner in the high (17.57) and low hurdles (52.67), and the Hamilton boys’ 400 relay (45.76).

“Squeezing in” as fourth-place finishers were Dawson in the pole vault (11’4-1/4”) and Finch in the javelin (98’8”) from Hamilton, Sears of Hale in shot put (44’3-1/4”), and Tri-County’s Ybarra in the javelin (126’3”) and Curtis in the 100 (11.56).