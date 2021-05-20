Area prep baseball teams' seasons conclude

As reported to C-T

The 2021 season for all area high school baseball teams other than Chillicothe has concluded, following Wednesday district-tournament losses by Southwest Livingston/Tina-Avalon and Braymer/Breckenridge co-op teams at Columbia and Linn County at far-away California.

No details were reported, but, in Class 1 District 11 action relocated south from Glasgow to Battle High School at Columbia, due to rain and a wet field, the second-seeded Southwest Livingston/Tina-Avalon squad was whacked by No. 3 seed Glasgow 10-2 and Braymer/Breckenridge lost to top seed Higbee 11-4.

Southwest/T-A finished its season with a 4-8 won-lost record. Braymer/Breckenridge, which had eliminated Bosworth/Hale (2-6) in the quarterfinal round of the 5-teams district on May 13, winds up 4-12.

Also in Class 1, Linn County and Princeton had to travel all the way to California, southwest of Jefferson City, to find a playable, available field Tuesday.

When they got there, Princeton won their District 14 semifinal 14-4, ending LCHS’ season with a 6-11 mark. As its prize for prevailing, Princeton got to repeat that long, long trip Thursday to play a 1 p.m. championship game against Green City.