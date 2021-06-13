Chillicothe (Mo.) Baseball Mudcats' Comeback Goes for Naught in 10-innings Loss to League Foe

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — A MINK League baseball home game which looked lost after a bad fifth inning and eminently winnable only a couple of frames later slipped off the Chillicothe Mudcats’ hook in the 10th inning Saturday (June 12).

Having sunk into a 7-0 hole, due mostly to a 5-runs Nevada Griffons fifth, the Mudcats hit their way back into contention with four markers in the bottom of the sixth and caught up at 7-all in the seventh, thanks to a pair of blatant Griffons errors.

However, after Chillicothean and Mudcats catcher Wes Brandsgaard tried to bail out his pitcher by gunning down a baserunner who’d walked leading off the top of the 10th, another base on ball, a single, a throwing error, a long sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch eventually let Nevada head back to Vernon County a 9-7 winner.

The defeat dropped Chillicothe back to .500 overall (4-4) and below it (3-4) in the league heading into a week of only road games. The Mudcats’ next home action will be late next Sunday afternoon (5:05 p.m.) when the St. Joseph Mustangs visit.

Nevada stood 5-4 overall and in the league after splitting the pair of weekend games at “June” Shaffer Memorial Park Stadium’s “Chuck” Haney Field.

Having earlier escaped the 7-0 sinkhole, Chillicothe put up a fight in the bottom of the 10th, as well, having the potential tying run in scoring position with two outs after Braedyn Brewer’s third-straight hit and big first baseman Trevor Kardell’s “leg” hit with two out. The last out came on a soft grounder to the first baseman.

The result made a winner of scintillating Griffons relief pitcher Sebastian Kirchner, who struck out nine of the 13 Fish he faced in 3-1/3 innings, and a loser of Mudcats bullpenner Koby Linder (2-1), who had thrown a flawless ninth before both undermining himself with the walks to start the 10th and being undercut by a wide throw on a would-be force play at second. Had that out been recorded, the long fly ball by the next batter would have ended the inning with the score still 7-7, rather than plating the tiebreaker.

After a clearly-tiring Chillicothe starting pitcher Conner Fletcher, with what appeared to be a dozen or more supporters from his nearby hometown of Meadville on hand to support him, was tagged for four hits and four runs with two outs in the fifth to turn a 2-0 contest into a 7-0 one, the host Mudcats took Fletcher off the decision hook.

Back-to-back doubles by the bottom two men in the Chillicothe lineup – Max Huntley and newly-arrived Zack Stewart – broke up Nevada starting pitcher Richard Kiel’s shutout with one out in the sixth.

With two down, Brewer’s hit into left field plated Stewart before a dropped fly ball off Tanner Sears’ bat allowed Brewer to wheel all the way around from first base and Sears to reach second. He then scored when a low throw on Kardell’s ground ball toward the hole between the shortstop and third baseman resulted in a throwing error which let Sears score.

Down 7-4 at the seventh inning stretch, Chillicothe continued its late attack on the Nevada starting pitcher who shares the same name as the apparently-unrelated late 7’2”, 300-plus-pounds actor Richard Kiel (best known for his role as the steel-mouthed “Jaws” in the Roger Moore 007 films “The Spy Who Loved Me” and “Moonraker,” as an eloquent Happy Gilmore fan in the movie of that name, and in the original “The Longest Yard” prison football flick).

With two outs and two on in the home seventh, Brewer launched a booming triple off the fence in deep left-center field and then dashed home with the equalizer on a short wild pitch thrown by Kirchner to the first batter he faced.

Righthander Kirchner would go on to strike out that batter to keep the game tied, then followed a leadoff walk in the eighth with six Ks in a row, the last sending the contest to extra innings.

Statistically, winner Kirchner had the game’s eye-popping pitching numbers with his overpowering nine whiffs. Koby Linder, who worked the last two innings on the hill for the Fish, took the loss after previously collecting two wins in relief.

For his part, Chillicothe starter Fletcher could have had a better fate. He allowed only four hits and two runs through the first four innings, needing only 56 pitches. However, in the fifth, after alternating walks and outs through the first four batters to be on the brink of completing five innings, it all caved in on him.

In the space of only seven deliveries, Nevada twice alternated doubles and singles, plating four runs with the first three of those hits, to send him to the showers charged with six runs.

Nevada got its seventh marker in unearned fashion in the top of the seventh off reliever Cole Mammenga, who’d end up working an impressive 3-1/3 innings of 2-hits, no earned runs ball while his teammates erased the 7-runs deficit.

The contest’s offensive standout was the fast-finishing Brewer. He was zero for three halfway through, but finished three for six with three runs driven in and two runs scored.

Huntley also had three hits, including the double which ignited the Mudcats’ comeback in the sixth inning.

Nevada had four players with two hits apiece, paced by Joshua Campuzano’s pair of doubles.

Chillicothe, which stranded 14 baserunners – half of them in the first three innings, including the bases full in the second and third, committed three errors, leading to the Griffons’ last three runs being unearned. Nevada’s two boots paved the way to two Mudcats markers.