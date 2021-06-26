Chiefs announce St. Joseph training camp schedule

As reported to C-T

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After a temporary relocation to Kansas City in 2020, due to National Football League COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that the 2021 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, in July and will be open to fans on multiple occasions once again.

This year marks the club’s 11th training camp at MWSU since returning to the state of Missouri in 2010.

Dates and times for all practices, which begin on Wednesday, July 28, and conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 18, were announced (see list at bottom of story). All times and dates are subject to change and all practice sessions will take place on the Mosaic Training Fields. All practices – with the exception of the final day of camp – will begin at 9:15 a.m.

All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. However, the university will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days – Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; and Sunday, Aug.. 8.

The Chiefs will host two free, exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA that will not be open to the public. Those will be on Wednesday, July 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Missouri Western State will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle each day. Cash will be accepted for parking.

New this year, all training camp tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com. Also, due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily practice sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience.

Due to NFL protocols for training camps with fans in attendance, no autographs will be allowed.

Current season ticket holders and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members already have Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts. Fans without Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts who wish to reserve tickets for a training camp session must sign up – free of charge – at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com.

Ticket reservation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices. Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets. Paid practice dates do not count toward the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices. All tickets are mobile entry only.

Additional camp details will be communicated to ticket holders via email in the weeks leading up to training camp. All ticket reservations and purchases are subject to the Chiefs ticket terms found at www.chiefs.com/tickets/terms/.

Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. If a practice is moved indoors, due to poor conditions, it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.

Per MWSU policy, all parking and paid admission date ticket sales are final.

For more information about training camp, please visit the Chiefs website at www.chiefs.com.

2021 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Camp scheduled practice dates and times are:

Wednesday, July 28 – Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (closed to public)

Thursday, July 29 – First practice open to the public

Friday, July 30 – $5 admission fee (open to public)

Saturday, July 31 – $5 admission fee (open to public)

Monday, Aug. 2 – Open to public

Tuesday, Aug. 3 – Open to public

Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Open to public

Thursday, Aug. 5 – Open to public

Friday, Aug. 6 – Open to public (Chiefs Alumni Day; Gatorade Junior Training Camp)

Sunday, Aug. 8 – Family Fun Day -- $5 admission fee (open to public)

Monday, Aug. 9 – Open to public

Tuesday, Aug. 10 – Exclusive season ticket member day presented by GEHA (closed to public)

Thursday, Aug. 12 – Open to public

Monday, Aug. 16 – Open to public

Tuesday, Aug. 17 – Open to public

Wednesday, Aug. 18 (8:15 a.m.) – Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA; final camp practice (open to public)