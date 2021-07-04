'Military Night' Friday, July 9, Highlight of Busy Week of Chillicothe (Mo.) Mudcats Baseball

By PAUL STURM, C-T/LCL Sports Editor

The 2021 Chillicothe Mudcats college-level, summer baseball team has a special event upcoming in connection with one of its home games this week.

Timed to generally coincide with the Independence Day holiday, the Mudcats will observe "Military Night" at the Friday, July 9, game against the visiting Jefferson City Renegades, Caitlyn Cothern, team operations manager, announced during last Thursday’s game.

Any military veterans attending will be admitted free of charge to Friday’s contest.

As a special added feature of the evening, the baseball action will be followed by a fireworks display, Cothern disclosed.

The Mudcats (7-11,6-11) will be out to generate a season-best 3-games winning streak or longer when they get the new week's play underway Tuesday after "off" days Sunday and Monday.

Having won two in a row for a third time this season, the Fish will welcome fellow MINK League North Division members the Des Moines, Iowa, Peak Prospects for Chillicothe's first doubleheader of the season.

The action on "Chuck" Haney Field at "June" Shaffer Memorial Park Stadium will begin at 5 p.m. Each game is scheduled for seven innings.

The two teams currently are dueling for the third and final league-playoffs berth in the division, trailing second-place St. Joseph by several games.

After hosting the Peak Prospects, first-year members of the league, Chillicothe will face St. Joseph for a third time in six days Wednesday. Presumably because of the league's annual All-Star Game at Jefferson City the next day,Wednesday's battle at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joe will be a very rare mid-week afternoon contest, beginning at 2 p.m.

Following the All-Star contest, Jefferson City’s Renegades will be in Chillicothe for 7:05 p.m. games both Friday and Saturday before the Fish swim upstream Sunday to visit the runaway North Division leader Clarinda, Iowa, A's that evening.