OUTDOORS: MDC’s new fall hunting booklets now available

By BILL WEHRLE, C-T Outdoors Sports Editor

Missouri’s deer, turkey and migratory bird hunters now can get current information on the upcoming fall hunting seasons from the Missouri Department of Conservation. In case you hadn’t noticed, Missouri’s fall hunting will begin in just over a month with the Sept. 1 opening of dove season.

Free updated booklets are available at any MDC office, locations where permits are sold, or online.

One booklet available is “2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information.”

It has detailed information on this year’s seasons, limits, permits needed, managed hunts, current regulations, conservation areas you can hunt, post-harvest instructions, chronic wasting disease (CWD) updates, and more.

This new booklet also has information on changes for this year, including four new counties (Camden, Laclede, McDonald and Pulaski) added to the CWD management zone, Nov. 13-14 instructions for taking deer (or the head) to a CWD sampling station if harvested in a CWD zone, antler point restriction and additional antlerless permit changes, extending the antlerless season to nine days, and several others.

A new “Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest” is now available also. This handy guide has detailed information on waterfowl and dove hunting, plus information on hunting rail, snipe and woodcock.

It has information on permits needed and duck-stamp requirements, plus hunting seasons, hunting areas, regulations and more. Included is information on new duck season formulas for 2021-2025, and a duck season boundary change for the North and Middle zones.

Pick up your copies of these two new booklets to be fully prepared for this year’s hunting seasons.

The MDC is proposing some length and daily limit changes for blue and flathead catfish taken from the Missouri or Mississippi Rivers, and interested persons have only about three more weeks (until Aug. 15) to comment on these proposals.

Potential sport-fishing regulation changes could include a minimum length limit of either 18, 21, or 24 inches for blue and flathead catfish taken from these two rivers. Currently there is no minimum length limit on these species.

Another possible change would be to maintain the current daily limit of 5 blue catfish per day, but allow only one blue cat over 30 inches in length to be kept daily.

If you would like to comment on these proposals, you may do so online at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities/big-rivers-catfish-assessment.

If recent wet weather deterred you from fishing and frogging, you might want to consider shooting some clay targets to sharpen your shooting eye for the upcoming fall hunting seasons. Practice would probably help many of us shoot better in the dove fields come Sept. 1.

If you and some of your buddies would like to shoot trap or skeet at Pin Oak Hill south of Chillicothe, call Scott Luetticke at 660-745-3030 to line up a shooting time.

Boot Hill Sporting Clays, north of Hamilton, soon will wrap up its summer league and will be open for practice shooting. To get up-to-date information on shooting there, call Dave Langvardt at 660-938-5090.

The Trenton Trap and Skeet Range will begin league trap shooting on Aug. 19. Tto participate or to just shoot some practice targets, call Dick Thompson at 660-359-1964.

Practice might not “make perfect”, but it sure helps!

