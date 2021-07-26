Chillicothe Middle School football camp this week (July 27-29)

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Any 2021-22 Chillicothe Middle School or Bishop Hogan Memorial School seventh- or eighth-grade student interested in playing for CMS’ seventh-grade and eighth-grade teams this fall is invited to participate in a free instructional camp this Tuesday through Thursday, July 27-29, CMS coach Doug French disclosed Monday.

The co-op teams encompass the Chillicothe parochial and public schools.

The 90-minutes instructional sessions will be in the late-morning hours (10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) each of the three days. The site is the grass field on the north side of Chillicothe Middle School, the home of the Chillicothe High School team the first half of the 20th century.

“We plan on checking out player equipment and covering expectations and fundamentals” during the camp, long-time eighth-grade Hornets head coach French shared. “We ask that all student-athletes wear comfortable clothes and shoes (football cleats are preferred).“

Given the weather forecast over very hot conditions through the week, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-90s or above and heat indices in triple digits, French stressed that all participants should bring their own water/hydrating liquid bottle/container.

For any additional infomation needed, contact either French (dfrench@chillicotheschools.org) or fellow coach Reid Stephens (rstephens@grts.org) by e-mail.