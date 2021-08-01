GHGC Course Improvement Tournament Returns Saturday, Aug. 7

As reported to C-T

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Green Hills Golf Course in Chillicothe will revive and host its Course Improvement Tournament next Saturday, Aug. 7.

Weather permitting, tournament play will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m.

In connection with the golf competition, a calcutta will be organized/conducted Friday evening at 6 o’clock at the course.

The event has been resurrected by a committee led by Todd Rodenberg to help finance both the refurbishing and/or restoration of the course’s bunkers, reseeding and maintenance of former bunkers that have been abated, and expansion and improvement of the junior golf program through the municipally-owned course which is managed by GreatLifeKC. The ultimate goal for the junior program is to have it grow to be the largest and most inclusive in the region by eventually being free of charge, a social media news release from the course’s Twitter account related.

In addition to participation in the golf competition for cash prizes – the tournament is set up to pay back 100% of the entry fees to high-finishing players in the multiple competition “flights,” the $50 entry fee also means eligibility for donated hole prizes, including a Titleist golf bag. Titleist hybrid Odyssey putter, barbecue grill, and many more.

“Mostly you can help assist the course in improving its playability and have a great time doing it,” organizers stress.

The ability to pay back all of the entry money as prize money and still raise funds comes “very generous donations,” organizers note.

Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of Brookfield and Chillicothe has donated all beverage products tournament day and the Chillicothe Hy-Vee Food Store is donating back what it would charge for the post-tournament meal for tournament entrants.

Levi Chappell and Innovative Concrete Specialists is a “platinum” sponsor with a $3,000 donation, while many other business and individuals have donated and will be recognized as hole sponsors. A donor board will be designed by Lauhoff Jewelry for display at the front of the clubhouse.

There even is a way for non-golfers to support the event and initiatives. A raffle in which first place will be a 1-person playing pass with cart for a year.

For anyone desiring to, cash donations to the course also will be gratefully accepted, organizers add.

Contact Green Hills Golf Course at 660-646-6669 for further information or to enter or donate.