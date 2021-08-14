Football Hornets will have 2-sessions ‘jamboree’ next Friday

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Chillicothe High School’s 2021 football Hornets, expected to have a strong season with a veterans-packed squad, will have their first quiz – an “open-book” test of sorts – next Friday evening at Moberly.

According to Curtis Walk, Moberly High director of athletics, five schools will have their teams at Larry K. Noel Stadium, limiting each of them to two expanded-length scrimmage sessions.

The Hornets will line up against both Hallsville and Centralia consecutively, beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 20.

The other two schools participating are Boonville and the host.

The event will be open to the public, with an admission charge of $3 for adults and $2 for students. Senior citizens (age 65 years or older) and children under age 6 years will get in free. A concession stand will be in operation.

In new head coach Chad Smith’s first full-team appearance against another team, the football Hornets will line up against Hallsville’s Indians at the artificial-turfed stadium’s north (scoreboard) end in the opening (6 p.m.) segment. Immediately afterward, CHS will shift to the south end of the field to take on Centralia.

Determination of which side plays offense first will be decided between the opposing head coaches at the start of each segment. Teams will engage in 36-plays (18 on offense, 18 on defense), officiated sessions likely to last approximately 35-40 minutes. Coaches can huddle with their players on the field between plays.

Each offense will start its possession at the 40-yards line. If it gains first-down yardage within three downs, the series continues with a new first-and-10. After any touchdowns or failure to reach the line-to-gain (first-down marker) within three plays – either by turnover or failure to pick up the yardage, the ball will return to the 40. If a set of downs begins inside the 10, the offense will get to run a fourth-down play. Enforced penalties that do not result in a new first-and-10 will not count as one of the session’s 18 plays.

Moberly High School is located at 1625 Gratz Brown Road in extreme southeast Moberly. The Hornets also participated in a “jamboree” there prior to the 2019 season, facing Centralia and Hallsville, as well as the host Spartans on that occasion before having a 9-3 season.

Two weeks from yesterday will be the date of Chillicothe’s varsity pigskin opener, but, at present, the site remains indefinite.

According to Dan Nagel, CHS AD, the field at Marshall High’s Cecil Naylor Stadium sustained some sort of damage this summer, necessitating a resodding which apparently has not yet taken firm-enough root to stand up to extensive use.

If that remains the case come game day, the contest will shifted to Missouri Valley College’s artificially-surfaced Gregg Mitchell Field at Marshall, Nagel reports. The game time would switch to 7:30 p.m. from 7:00, as well.