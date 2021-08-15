Soccer Slicers captured SMSG silver

Chillicothe News

A team of very young local soccer players – the Chillicothe Slicers – competed in the 2021 Show-Me State Games at Columbia July 17-18 and finished second in the age 7-years-and-under division. The team – comprised of (front, from left) Eston Miller, Brecken Pope, Ledger Creekmore, Alex Warren, Mia Macoubrie, Adelyn Walter, Quincy Baxter, Elena Walter, and Olivia Walter, and coached by (back, from left) Trent Miller, Kim Walter and Angela Pope – won two of its three round-robin matches in its 4-teams age division to qualify for the championship match. During round-robin play at the Cosmo Park field in northwest Columbia, the Slicers routed the Hannibal Hawks 7-1 and the Ninja Force 5-0 before losing to the Missouri Rush 5-0. The standings from round-robin competition created an immediate rematch between the Slicers and Missouri Rush a couple of hours later. This time, the Chillicothe team produced a goal, but was unable to keep the foe from repeating its output of the previous match, the Missouri Rush claiming the SMSG gold medals with a 5-1 victory. ( PHOTO SUPPLIED / BROOKS MACOUBRIE )