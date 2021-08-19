CHS supporters can ‘Meet the Hornets’ Tuesday

As reported to C-T

With preseason scrimmage “jamborees” completed by the evening before, the traditional anticipatory “Meet the Hornets” event/pep rally for Chillicothe High School’s 2021 fall sports season will return Tuesday evening at the high school, coinciding with the 6-8 p.m. CHS “open house,” CHS principal/director of athletics Dan Nagel reminds.

After last year’s COVID-19-prompted scrubbing of the event, it will open with the usual Chillicothe Booster Club-provided hot dogs, chips, and cookie meal (booster club members and all athletes/cheerleaders/dancers and coaches/sponsors eat free of charge) in the school commons between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

At approximately 7 p.m. in the adjoining gym, all fall sports participants will be introduced, beginning with cheerleaders and dance team members and followed athletes in their respective sport groups. Many of the teams’ head coaches often use the occasion to conduct brief group meetings with parents either before or after the introductions program.

Once the formal program/pep rally is completed, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Nagel reports, the auction of usage rights (during all home football games) for the parking spaces on the east side of Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II will occur.

If the weather is suitable (as was being predicted at the time of this article’s writing Thursday), the auction will take place on the east side of the stadium, the AD confirmed. If there is a problem with the weather, it will be indoors – most likely in the gymnasium.