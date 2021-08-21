Chillicothe (Mo.) HS grid Hornets scrimmage at Moberly Aug. 20

One week prior to their season opener with the Marshall Owls, the 2021 Chillicothe High School football Hornets, under new head coach Chad Smith, got their first taste of lining up against an opposing team Friday, Aug. 20, at Moberly High School's Larry K. Noel Stadium when they had controlled scrimmages against Hallsville and Centralia.

Playing defense first against Hallsville, Chillicothe surrendered touchdowns – two passing and one running – on each of the three completed Indians series of downs.

Switching to offense, CHS scored on all four of its series. A 36-yards inside run by senior fullback Damarcus Kelow on its second play put up the first TD. Chillicothe scored in six plays on its second series – junior Brock Miller's 2-yards run inside putting the ball in the end zone. Junior Bryce Dominique followed about a 20-yards outsdie run by freshman Silas Midgyett with a 2-yards TD run before, with only the last two of the 18 offensive snaps remaining, the Hornets used a Hallsville defensive penalty to get an "extra" play from the 16. A toss sweep to Dominique sprung him to the offensive left perimeter, where he out-ran defenders to the front corner for a final Chillicothe score of that scrimmage.

Against Centralia, the Hornets played offense first and scored twice – on a 19-yards pass to junior running back Corbin Rodenberg from senior returning-starting quarterback Gage Leamer and on another Dominique left-side run that covered nine yards.

When Centralia got the ball, after three nearly-fruitless plays, a fourth-and-9 run caught the Hornets by surprise and produced a 39-yards scoring run.

Chillicothe then came away with two turnovers, both on Centralia giveaways more than Hornets takeaways. A pass down the middle slipped right through the would-be receiver's hands and went right to senior safety Braxten Johnson for an interception.

A few plays later, an intended swing pass to a running back leaking out of the backfield to the right was slightly behind the intended target, who could not catch it and stopped as the ball bounced away. The referee ruled the ball had been thrown either laterally or backward, either way making the ball still "live" as a fumble. Hornets sophomore cornerback Javon Kille, around coming up in reaction to the flare pass, scooped up the ball in a position where, in a normal game, he'd have been able to run his recovery back unimpeded for a touchdown.

Starting a new set of downs, a Centralia ballcarrier turned an off-tackle stretch play into a 40-yards touchdown run on the first play. The Panthers then put together a series of plays that got the ball to the 1-yard line. There, with still a few snaps left, Centralia scored a third time when a short pass went off a well-positioned Chillicothe defender's hands right into those of the intended reciver.

Thus, overall on the evening, in two offensive possessions (36 plays), Chillicothe scored six times with two turnovers and one time being stopped on downs, while, on defense, it allowed six TDs, came up with two turnovers, and had two holds on downs.