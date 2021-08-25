Area's Swan Lake wildlife refuge will be open For dove hunting

As reported to C-T/LCL

SUMNER — Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be open for dove hunting this season, beginning Sept. 1, refuge manager Steve Whitson has confirmed.

Check in and out will be required for all hunters, he reports. It is a self-check requirement and can be done at the hunting headquarters by the refuge’s north gate on Refuge Road.

Check-in can begin one hour before shooting hours begin; check-out must occur within 30 minutes of shooting hours ending for the day.

All applicable state and federal licenses are required and hunting must be done in accordance with Missouri Department of Conservation dove hunting regulations. Non-toxic shot is required on Swan Lake NWR.

The north units along Refuge Road will be open for hunting. Hunters need to park in the designated parking areas. There will be maps of the hunting units available at check=in.

The units are wheat fields, but crops were not the best this year, so food to attract the birds is somewhat limited, Whitson noted.

Any questions can be directed to Steve Whitson at 660-973-6349.