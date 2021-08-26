Chillicothe HS softball Lady Hornets start 2-days Greater Kansas City Suburban tournament Friday morning

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Chillicothe High School’s 2021 fall sports season will begin tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 29) with morning-early afternoon, pool-play action for the softball Lady Hornets to start a 2-days tournament at Independence’s Adair Park and the football Hornets’ evening contest at Marshall.

While no such announcement specific to the football action at Marshall had been made as of the previous evening, the current very hot weather – the temperature is anticipated to have just slipped below 90 degrees at the scheduled 7 p.m. game time – could prompt a game-day decision to delay its start by 30 or 60 minutes. That move has been made for some games, it had been announced at mid-week.

The softball Lady Hornets, though, will play prior to and then into the worst heat of the day in the 24-teams Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational Tournament hosted by Independence’s William Chrisman High School.

Anticipated to have a very good season, the CHS diamond girls will have two Friday games in the tourney’s “E” pool, setting them up for play in one of three 8-teams brackets on Saturday. Each pool’s first-place finisher will be grouped into one bracket to determine the tournament champion; the second-place clubs from the eight pools will be in another bracket and the same for the third-place squads. Weather permitting, each team will play three games Saturday.

The Lady Hornets are in a pool with Grain Valley and Pleasant Hill. Their first game – their season opener will be against Grain Valley at 9 a.m. on the Adair Park complex’s field No. 4. They’ll wait to play their game against Pleasant Hill until about 2:15 p.m. on field No. 5.

Grain Valley had an outstanding 2020 season, winning a Class 4 district championship and finishing 25-5. Pleasant Hill was 10-10 a year ago.