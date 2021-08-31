Tennis Lady Hornets Start Smart with Second-Straight Victory

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

With four returning starters from last year’s Class 1 district team champions and two others who saw a bit of varsity-level action in 2020, Chillicothe High School’s tennis Lady Hornets have capitalized on that experience early in the new season.

A mismatch at home Tuesday saw the Lady Hornets dispatch Cameron 9-0 in Midland Empire Conference play, losing no more than two games in any set and winning five positions at love. That followed Monday's 6-3 triumph at Kirksville.

In No. 1 singles against Lena Oberwalleney, Cami Carpenter romped 8-2, the same score by which Rylee Washburn took the No. 2 set. The other four singles sets were whitewashes for, in position order, Leah Lourenco, Olivia Anderson, Audrey Snider and Izzy Garr.

Those followed Chillicothe cakewalks in doubles. Carpenter and Lourenco at No. 1 topped Cali Teel and Oberwalleney 8-1, the same count by which Washburn and Garr prevailed in the second position. Anderson and Snider began unblemished days with their 8-0 victory in No. 3 doubles.

The tennis Lady Hornets will have a much-tougher task Wednesday (Sept. 1), hosting Savannah in 4 p.m. play at the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts. Savannah handled Chillicothe 7-2 in conference dual play last fall.