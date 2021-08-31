Chillicothe (Mo.) Tennis Lady Hornets Claim 2021 Opener at Kirksville 6-3

As reported to C-T

KIRKSVILLE — With four returning starters from last year’s Class 1 district team champions and two others who saw a bit of varsity-level action in 2020, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ tennis Lady Hornets made a successful 2021 debut on the road Monday (Aug. 30).

Three of thee four returning regulars were involved in winning the top two doubles sets from host Kirksville and the new starters chipped in triumphs in their Nos. 5 and 6 singles spots as CHS posted a 6-3 non-conference victory.

The CHS racquet girls are slated for their home opener and initial 2021 Midland Empire Conference team dual match Tuesday. Cameron is due in town for 4 p.m. play at the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts.

At Kirksville Monday, junior Cami Carpenter – elevating to the top slot in the CHS lineup after playing No. 2 most of last year – added an 8-4 No. 1 singles victory over Gracie Riemenschneider to the 8-4 No. 1 doubles decision she and senior Leah Lourenco claimed.

Lourenco, a third-year starter, likewise won in both styles. She took the No. 3 singles by an 8-4 count, as well.

Also victorious in doubles for Chillicothe was the Rylee Washburn/Izzy Garr tandem. They took No. 2 play 8-2. Washburn was one of CHS’ top six last year, while Garr got into a few matches.

Garr made her Monday perfect when she orchestrated the Lady Hornets’ most-decisive conquest of the day. She won at No. 6 singles 8-1.

The sixth Chillicothe triumph came from relative “newbie” Audrey Snider. Lightly-used last year, like Garr, Snider took the measure of her No. 5 singles opponent 8-4.

Snider teamed with returnee Olivia Anderson for No. 3 doubles, a set Kirksville claimed 8-2. Anderson was defeated 8-3 in No. 4 singles, the same count by which Washburn lost at No. 2 spot.