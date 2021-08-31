Hornets Booters Break Two CHS Marks, Tie Third in Opening Blowout Tuesday

As reported to C-T

CAMERON — Plenty of Chillicothe High School sports teams have posted overwhelming starts to games or matches over the years, but few have surpassed the performance of the 2021 CHS soccer Hornets in their 8-0 season-opening victory over the host Cameron Dragons Tuesday.

Senior forward Drake Cosgrove began a 43-minutes tsunami for which the Dragons had no response with a Sam Reeter-aided goal seven minutes into the season. By the time the Hornets terminated the Midland Empire Conference match only three minutes into the second half, both Cosgrove and fellow senior and attacking midfielder Chace Corbin had tied the program record for goals in a match with four each and junior forward Sam Reeter had established a tough-to-approach mark for assists in a match, setting up six of Corbin’s and Cosgrove’s netfinders.

In addition to S. Reeter’s new standard, the pair of 4-goals matches by Cosgrove and Corbin meant that was the first time the single-match record for goals by an individual had been tied twice in the same match. Each of the previous 4-goals individual performances happened in different matches. There had been previous Hornets matches in which multiple CHS players had reached the 3-goals “hat trick” level.

“An outstanding overall team performance, but a tip of the hat to our three attackers,” Chillicothe head coach Tim Cunningham praised after beginning his 11th season at the helm with his 114th career victory.

“They buzzed in and around the attacking third all match. Their incredible talent and skill was on full display, as was their willingness to look for each other.”

Not that senior goalkeeper Jaxon Albertson needed such support largesse.

It turned out his first shutout of 2021 could have been accomplished by anyone since Chillicothe’s dominance of ball possession and upfield defensive effectiveness whenever Cameron tried to advance toward the Hornets’ goal resulted in not a single would-be shot on goal by the Dragons made it through to Albertson and required the netminder to make a save of it.

Chillicothe’s control of the action – not a big surprise, considering Cameron has defeated the Hornets only once ever (2009) and four of the programs’ five most-recent meetings have ended 8-0 for the Hornets and the fifth was 8-1 – was virtually immediate and unrelenting. However, it took until the seventh minute of action and Cosgrove’s finish off S. Reeter’s setup for a tangible measure of the control.

Once the goals began, though, they flooded through with the same trio – Cosgrove, Corbin and S. Reeter – providing all of the finishes and help.

Corbin got his first of the season in the 11th minute, Cosgrove his second three minutes after that, and then Cosgrove’s “hat-trick” tally only 24 minutes into the season. Again three minutes later, Corbin had his second and S. Reeter his fourth “dime” (assist) as the Chillicothe lead grew to 5-0 after less than 27 minutes of play.

Goal No. 4 for Cosgrove was the result of Corbin’s second assist in the 33rd minute. Corbin then joined his teammate in the “hat trick” club with his third of the afternoon in the 35th minute.

With a chance to end the match on the 8-goals lead rule at halftime if it could score once more and deny the Dragons, Chillicothe stood pat the last five minutes of the first half, but struck for the match-ender in the third minute beyond intermission.

Once again, it was Corbin finding the net with one last assist by S. Reeter, whose fifth helper on Corbin’s third goal had set a new Chillicothe mark for assists in a match.

Next for the Chillicothe soccer boys is to be a visit to Marshall Thursday.