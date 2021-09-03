Annual Quinn Memorial run/walk Sept. 25

Chillicothe News

The sixth-annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk will be held in Chillicothe Saturday, Sept. 25.

The event helps fund a scholarship in memory of late Bishop Hogan Memorial School students Abby Quinn Boies and Joshua Quinn. The scholarship is awarded annually to one or more Bishop Hogan alumni to help further their education. The Quinn Memorial Scholarship fund has distributed $28,500 in scholarships since its inception.

Joshua Steven died as a result of a farming accident in August 2003 and Abbigail Faye died of a brain tumor in January 2015. They were the son and daughter of George W. and Marta Quinn and Mitzi Martens.

All proceeds from the Sept. 25 event will go towards the scholarship fund while promoting fitness among youth and offering an event in which families with children of all ages can participate, as well as keeping Josh and Abby’s memory alive.

On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m. on the 25th with the race/fun run to begin at 8 a.m. All runners and walkers of any age are welcome!

More information can be found on Facebook (facebook.com/quinnmemorial2021).

Online registration and sponsor options can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Chillicothe/QuinnMemorialFunRun5KRunWalk