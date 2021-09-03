Volleyball Lady Hornets join season-starting successes

As reported to C-T

The last Chillicothe High School fall sports varsity team to initiate 2021 competition commenced successfully last Thursday.

Just as they did last year at Trenton, the CHS volleyball Lady Hornets posted a straight-games triumph over the Lady Bulldogs, this time on the Chillicothe court.

The hosts took game one 25-11 and followed it with 25-14 and 25-7 victories to close out the match.

“The Lady Hornets dominated with their serves,” CHS second-year head coach Bob Long detailed. “Junior Anna Fisher and sophomore Emmy Dillon each had seven aces.” Chillicothe had 24 unreturned serves from seven separate players overall.

With nearly a third of the rallies never getting started, there was a paucity of other offensive statistics for the victors. Fisher and senior Gracie West had two “kills” (spikes) apiece out of the seven the Lady Hornets totaled.

Top setter Jessica Reeter had a modest five assists with Halle Hill chipping in the other three.

Defensively, sophomore Delanie Kieffer led CHS with three.

Chillicothe also dominated the junior-varsity and “C” team matches without losing a game.

The CHS volleyball girls were to host Brookfield last night before hosting Kansas City: St. Pius X in Chillicothe’s Midland Empire Conference opener tomorrow evening.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Team-wide balance, paced by a trio of seniors, carried Chillicothe High School’s golf girls to a pair of victories in their inaugural dual matches of 2021 at their home Green Hills Golf Course last Thursday.

Second-year player Abbey Hayen led the Lady Hornets to victories over Trenton and Tina-Avalon with a 52, the day’s second-best 9-holes round behind Abbie Koenen’s 49 for the 3-members Putnam County group which also competed.

Only a couple of strokes back of Hayen for CHS were classmates Clara Leamer and Essie Hicks with 54s. Completing the Lady Hornets’ scoring quartet was No. 1 player Skyler Powers with her 57.

Not used for the team scoring was the 61 of Izzie Montgomery.

Chillicothe’s low-4 score of 217 gave it a 36-strokes margin over the 5-players Tina-Avalon group and was 40 shots better than Trenton.

T-A’s individual scores in its duals split were a 53 from Maggie Brockmeyer – the match’s third-best round, 64 for Emma Suchsland, 66 for Reagin Hanes, and 70 by Paige Brown.

Trenton was led by Josie Chumbley’s 57.

The golf Lady Hornets were to have hosted another double-dual yesterday against Hamilton and Southwest Livingston before entering the St. Joseph: Central Invitational Tournament tomorrow.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MARSHALL — After battling their hosts on scoreless terms for virtually three-fourths of their match against the Marshall Owls last Thursday (Sept. 2), the Chillicothe High School soccer Hornets finally pried the lock off the goal.

Unfortunately, it happened to be their own.

An “own” goal when a CHS player accidentally sent to the ball into his team’s own net gave Marshall a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute and the Owls capitalized on that “downer” for the Hornets to strike for two goals of their own volition in the next 12 minutes to wrap up a 3-0 victory over Chillicothe.

““Our guys competed hard all match against a very skilled and talented Marshall team,” Tim Cunningham, Chillicothe head coach, reflected.

“We created several scoring chances, including two goals that unfortunately were waved off, due to offside calls.”

Collecting both of the last two goals for the Owls was Erick Salmeron, Cunningham reported.

CHS senior goalkeeper Jaxon Alberton turned aside eight MHS shots on frame.

The blanking by Marshall came on the heels of an 8-0 Chillicothe win against overmatched Cameron in their season opener.

“Tonight was a great match to help us prepare for next week and our three conference matches,” asserted the Hornets’ veteran coach.

The defeat squared Chillicothe’s early-season record at 1-1 heading into a busy week of home play this week. After welcoming Maryville Monday and St. Joseph: Lafayette Tuesday, the Hornets are to have St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond on Bob Fairchild Field at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Chillicothe did win the junior-varsity action at Marshall 1-0. Carson Steele earned the shutout and Tyler Stephens had the goal.