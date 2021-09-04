Chillicothe's takeaway-keepaway tack tops Kirksville 34-14 on gridiron Sept. 3

By PAUL STURM, Gannett Newspapers

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Playing a productive game of takeaway-keepaway and blending in some special kicking-game moments, Chillicothe High School’s Hornets opened 2021 home football play Friday night (Sept. 3) with a 34-14 triumph over the visiting Kirksville Tigers.

The victors, who forced four KHS turnovers while losing the ball only twice – one a “pick six”, took a punt return “to the house” barely two minutes in, and also forced a fumble of a kickoff to set up their third score, stayed undefeated at 2-0 and the vanquished winless at 0-2.

Chillicothe will commence its Midland Empire Conference play next Friday by welcoming keen rival Maryville (0-2). Kirksville will go even farther west for its next game, playing at Savannah, just northeast of St. Joseph, in week three.

Chillicothe led the non-conference clash against its former long-time North Central Missouri Conference brother virtually throughout, striking first with a play it couldn’t have replicated a year ago.

In 2020, the Hornets returned only one punt all season – and that being a kick its returner grabbed as he was about to go out of bounds, resulting in zero yards.

Friday, after three Marshall punts for 42 yards a week earlier, the first Kirksville series of the game led to a punt from inside the Tigers’ 25. It was fielded by CHS junior Griff Bonderer at the Chillicothe 38 and, after quickly angling past a few would-be tacklers to get to the west sideline of Bob Fairchild Field, he picked up several blocks that let him advance all the way to the end zone just inside the boundary. With its offense yet to snap the ball, the home team led 6-0 after 2:09 had been played.

Following another stop by its defense, Chillicothe drove 77 yards in 13 plays over 6:41 to net another TD. Freshman Silas Midgyett’s 1-yard blast up the middle capped the Hornets’ first offensive series and put the hosts up 13-0 going to the second quarter.

The third play of the second stanza boosted the CHS margin to 20-0, thanks to Lucas Reynolds’ recovery of a fumbled kickoff return by Kirksville. Reynolds grabbed the ball at the KHS 18 and, five plays later, junior halfback Corbin Rodenberg stutter-stepped in from six yards off right tackle.

Kirksville replied with its only successful – in terms of putting up points – possession of the game after it posted 41 markers in the opening-week loss to Macon.

A 10-plays, 72-yards drive that included four double-digits gains was capped by Randon Baumgartner’s tough catch of a Ike Danielson left-corner fade-route throw for a 16-yards touchdown pass. When Baumgartner also dove over the pylon on the conversion attempt, the Tigers were within 20-8 and had generated hope. However, despite a few extended drives, the offense never found paydirt again.

Facing the prospect of going to the locker room at halftime, with a welcomed, but far from safe, 12-points lead, Chillicothe was kicking itself when it couldn’t cash in on Brock Miller’s first of three CHS interceptions of Danielson. Set up at the KHS 22, the Tigers held fast in a first-and-goal predicament and regained possession at their 4 with 2:40 to play in the half.

Chillicothe’s defense promptly forced a 3-and-out, keyed by Midgyett’s 8-yards sack of Danielson at the 3 on a third-and-3 play that forced another KHS punt, this one from its own end zone. Although the kick was decent, the home team still regained possession at the Kirksville 34 with 1:10 left in the half.

With only one timeout at its disposal, Chillicothe somewhat surprisingly ran the ball on first down, gaining eight yards, without calling its last timeout. However, as the clock clicked to a half-minute left, senior quarterback Gage Leamer barely got a lob pass away downfield toward the end zone, but had two receivers all by themselves there as Kirksville’s pass coverage issues from week one resurfaced. Senior tight end Brock Ward had the ball come closest to him, catching it easily about the 2 and stepping across the goal line for a 26-8 lead 27 seconds ahead of intermission.

That late score had a chance to be a backbreaker, but a breakdown in pass protection on an early-third-period pay by the Hornets put the Tigers back within range.

On second and 11 from their own 19 on the second snap of the second half, Leamer – quickly pressured again – had his arm hit as he released a pass, leaving the ball to fall right into the hands of KHS defensive end Bryce Kertz at about the Chillicothe 15. Kertz had no trouble chugging into the end zone untouched, pulling Kirksville back within 12, 26-14, less than a minute into the last half.

The teams then swapped lengthy marches that didn’t yield points because they were terminated by turnovers – a fumble by Chillicothe which KHS’ Lane Gordy gobbled up at the Tigers’ 31 and a second Hornets air theft, this time by Bryce Dominique on a fourth-down pass that would otherwise have ended the possession as an incompletion.

Regaining the ball at its 10, Chillicothe squeezed the life out of any remaining Kirksville hopes by unleashing a 19-plays – all but one of them runs, 90-yards touchdown trek that consumed 9-1/2 minutes of game time. Multiple times producing big second-down plays that left them in a third-and-short situation or gaining a first down, the Hornets’ only throw was a big one – Leamer finding running back Braxten Johnson down the middle for 29 yards to inside the Kirksville 1.

The CHS quarterback sneaked in on the next play to clinch the win with 5:56 to go in the game. Even a fumbled snap on the 2-points conversion attempt turned out well for the Hornets when snapper Isaiah Sprong had the loose ball squirt to him as he lie about a yard into the end zone.

Statistically, neither side had a 100-yards rusher. Chillicothe’s pass defense, thought to be potentially suspect, unofficially limited the Kirksville air attack to only nine completions in 22 attempts while swiping three throws and recording three sacks.