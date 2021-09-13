Hamilton, Polo stay unbeaten in week-3 high school football

As reported to C-T

Even with Southwest Livingston’s and Braymer’s 8-man squads and Trenton’s 11-man unit notching their first victories of the new season, the C-T area’s high school football teams only managed to break even in week three action last Friday.

With a 90-40 drumming of visiting DeKalb, Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats – comprised of players from there, Tina-Avalon, and Hale – made rookie head coach Pake Croy a winner for the first time. Despite season-long requests, no information on the game was reported.

At Braymer, where Croy assisted Chillicothe High alumnus Zach Douglas last year, Douglas’ Braymer/Breckenridge co-op team (1-1, 1-0 CLAA) bested the Keytesville Thunder (0-3, 0-1 CLAA), which utilizes Brunswick and Mendon: Northwestern students also, 62-36, for the Bobcats’ first-ever home win as an 8-man program. It also was the first-ever officially-sanctioned Carroll-Livingston Activity Association football game. Again, despite repeated requests, no information on the game was received from the coaches involved.

Behind a 6-touchdowns night from running back Sam Gibson, Trenton (1-2, 1-0 GRC-East) pulled away from visiting Princeton/Mercer in the second half after leading by only one score at halftime. The Bulldogs got their first victory since 2019, 57-28.

While the aforementioned trio were putting their first tallies in the 2021 wins column, Hamilton and Polo were remaining perfect on the young season.

Polo out-fought Maysville 17-11 on the road and Hamilton: Penney blasted North Platte 49-0 at home to move each of them to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in their respective leagues.

Elsewhere in 11-man play, Carrollton stayed winless, falling to visiting Lone Jack 15-12, Marceline lost 49-7 to Quincy, Ill.: Notre Dame, and Brookfield was defeated 30-12 at Centralia.

The other 8-man contest with an area component saw North Shelby drill winless Norborne/Hardin-Central 64-0 in a Central River Conference clash.

Looking at this coming Friday’s slate of 8-man games for the area squads, Southwest/Hale/T-A will journey to Mound City, Braymer/Breckenridge will take on Orrick on the road, if OHS’ COVID-19 issues have dissipated, Norborne/Hardin-Central will travel south to Alma to play Santa Fe, and Keytesville/Northwestern/Brunswick will welcome Stewartsville/Osborn..

Trenton 57, Princeton/Mercer 28

TRENTON — The Bulldogs’ defense found its teeth during intermission, blanking the visiting Tigers after surrendering four touchdowns in the opening half.

On the other side of the ball, it wasn’t all Gibson, but he would have been enough.

With scoring jaunts of 83, 66, 36, 30, 29, and four yards, he likely joined or came close to joining the exclusive THS’ 300-yards rushers club.

Trenton will be at home against Putnam County.

Hamilton: Penney 49, North Platte 0

HAMILTON — Every Penney High Hornet played, first-year head coach Alex Lloyd reported, and reserves even accounted for one of the seven Hornets touchdowns in the KCI Conference opener for this season.

Hamilton had 353 rushing yards, stats provided by Lloyd showed, with senior quarterback Tucker Ross having 137 of them on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Senior Ty Speer tacked on 67 yards and a TD in five attempts and twin brother Bryson found the end zone on both of his runs that covered a total of 43 yards.

Ross threw only seven times, completing three of the five that found their target to T. Speer. However, the air yardage totaled only 34 yards.

T. Speer also made his presence known on special teams with a 68-yards punt return for six points and on defense with both a pass break-up and a tackle for loss.

Lineman Fisher Nixdorf was show as the Hornets’ leading tackler with merely four – three unassisted.

This Friday will bring Hamilton’s first road trip, taking it to East Buchanan.

Polo 17, Maysville 11

MAYSVILLE — “It was an interesting night with an interesting football score,” Polo head coach Kyle Ross mused, able to be light-heartedly reflective after his team earned another win.

“I thought our kids responded to adversity extremely well at the end of the night to come away with a very hard-fought victory,” Ross said more seriously.

PHS 6’, 182-pounds senior Mason Chapman starred on offense, carrying the ball 13 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, the Polo coach reported. Classmate Caleb Thompson tacked on 80 yards on 19 rushes.

In the air, young quarterback Maverick Gentry went four of seven for 84 yards, hitting Zadin Owen three times for 76 yards.

In limiting the Wolverines to a touchdown, Polo got a huge game from Aiden Baker. Ross reports the 5’8”, 131-pounds sophomore intercepted two passes and broke up four others, deflecting one of them to Chapman for a “pick.”

Sophomore lineman Wyatt Kelley helped the secondary have chances at making plays by repeatedly bringing the heat on the MHS quarterback. Kelley had several quarterback hurries, the Polo coach reported.

“I thought once again we were very stout against the run most of the game,” Ross stated.

Polo will look for win No. 4 of 2021 at home against Gallatin this Friday.

“We have to continue to push each day to get better and compete each down,” the Panthers’ coach declared.

Lone Jack 15, Carrollton 12

CARROLLTON — Despite some better offensive productivity, the host Trojans could not find a way to break their goose egg in the “wins” column.

Aidan Carpenter racked up 158 running yards and both CHS touchdowns while lugging the pigskin 24 times. Treyton Bennett added 13 carries for 57 yards and paced the Carrollton defense with 12 tackles, two for losses.

Drake Horst added five tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage, Trojans head coach Scott Finley reports, while Kristian Wagoner forced a fumble.

Brice Eiserer broke up two Lone Jack passes and made four tackles on defense. At the helm of the offense, he completed seven of nine throws for 82 yards. Parker Minnick had three of the catches and Houston Varner’s two receptions gained 46 total yards.

Carrollton head to Salisbury this Friday, hoping to collect that first win.

Centralia 30, Brookfield 12

CENTRALIA — Brookfield’s Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1 CCC) showed improvement again as they started Clarence Cannon Conference competition.

Sophomore quarterback Colton Parn connected on 13 of his 22 throws for 111 yards and two touchdowns – one to freshman Kendrell Carter and one to junior Amos Baum, but was intercepted once.

Junior wide receiver/defensive back Gambal Staddie has five receptions for 45 yards, both team-highs, and also intercepted a Panthers pass, which he ran back about 25 yards.

Leading the Brookfield defense was big (6’4”, 280 pounds) senior lineman Austin Tucker with 6-1/2 tackles, three of them for losses. Linebacker Trent Polley was in on 7-1/2 tackles.

Centralia out-gained Brookfield 300-145 and turned the ball over only on Staddie’s theft. Brookfield gave the ball away twice.

BHS will play another league road game this week at Palmyra.

Quincy, Ill.: Notre Dame 49, Marceline 7

QUINCY, Ill. — Making the trip into the land of Lincoln because of fellow Lewis and Clark Conference member Knox County’s defection to the 8-man ranks this fall, Marceline’s Tigers fell behind 35-0 before using a Jace Bixenman pass interception to set up their only touchdown.

MHS threw for 119 yards, but had four of its 37 throws snared by Raiders. Sam Gillman made four catches for 50 yards. Hunter Nelson ran for 59 yards on 10 carries, but the rest of the squad was a combined 15 for 11.

Defensively, Nelson led with nine stops – six unassisted. Wyatt Molloy also made six solo tackles among his seven, according to stats supplied by Tigers coach Mark Ross. Ryler Gooch equaled Molloy’s overall tackles total.

Jack McCauslin and Landen Gardner each recovered a Notre Dame fumble.

Marceline (2-1, 1-0 conf.) now gets ready for likely the Lewis and Clark Conference title-deciding game this Friday, welcoming 3-0 Fayette. Both had narrow victories over Scotland County previously.