Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Golf Lady Hornets Stay Spotless in Duals

As reported to C-T

Chillicothe High School’s golf Lady Hornets preserved their undefeated record in dual matches Monday, while the still-shorthanded tennis girls absorbed the expected drubbing from a top league opponent.

The girls’ golf squad, now 5-0, ended up with a double-dual match at Cameron, as St. Joseph: Lafayette sent only one player over. The Lady Hornets’ 201 bested both the 209 from match-medalist-led St. Joseph: Benton and the host Lady Dragons’ 219.

At Kansas City, St. Pius X shut out the tennis Lady Hornets 8-1, leveling CHS’ overall record at 5-5 and sinking its Midland Empire Conference mark to 1-3.

GOLF

At Cameron, while Benton’s Jaida Cox was the easy individual medalist among the 16 varsity players with a 40, Chillicothe’s Lady Hornets were the only one of the three team participants to break 50 for the nine holes.

Junior Skyler Powers’ 46 was the second-best round overall behind Cox, leading CHS teammate Izzie Montgomery by a stroke. Also under 50 by a shot was Abbey Hayen, heavily tipping the results scale Chillicothe’s way.

Rounding out the scoring foursome for the Lady Hornets was Clara Leamer, even though she rounded the course in 59 strokes.

Aside from Cox’s 40, Benton’s lowest score was a 50. Host Cameron’s best score was a 50. Lafayette’s only participant finished in 72 shots.

Chillicothe’s golfers are to play at home Thursday, with Hamilton and Princeton slated to also send competitors to the match.

TENNIS

At the SPX courts in north Kansas City, Chillicothe again was minus senior No. 1 doubles player and No. 3 singles player Leah Lourenco, although it’s doubtful having her hale and hearty would have impacted the overall outcome.

The Lady Hornets’ lone position win came from its fill-in player, Bryton BeVelle. She claimed the No. 6 singles 8-4.

CHS’ No. 3 doubles combo Olivia Anderson and Audrey Snider came close to claiming their set, which wasn’t settled until the final game concluded with their St. Pius X opponents on top, 8-6.

In the top singles and doubles action, Chillicothe’s Cami Carpenter lost 2-8 in singles to Dunn (first name not reported) and, with BeVelle in place of Lourenco, 4-8 in doubles to Dunn and Pernice (first name not reported).

The other doubles set was taken by the Kansas City team 8-2 over CHS’ Rylee Washburn and Izzy Garr. Washburn fell in No. 2 singles by the same score, while Garr lost No. 5 singles 3-8.

Each elevated a spot in the lineup, due to Lourenco’s absence for a third-consecutive outing, Anderson at No. 3 singles and Snider at No. 4 dropped their sets without winning a game.

Next for the tennis Lady Hornets will be Thursday road MEC play at St. Joseph: Benton.