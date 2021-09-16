GHGC tourney raised big bucks for local junior golf, course upgrades

As reported to C-T

The city of Chillicothe-owned Green Hills Course and operated by GreatLife KC is in line from some needed repairs, thanks to funds generated by a renewal Aug. 7 of a "course improvement tournament, which raised in excess of $20,000, according to the event's organizers.

Not only will the proceeds help deal with bunker drainage system issues, greens conditions, and more, but also will help bolster the local junior golf program, which has received some greater focus this year from local enthusiasts.

The organizing committee and course management supplied the following "thank you" statement and overview of the tournament committee's aims in resurrecting the formerly-annual tournament.

"Green Hills Golf Course and the Golf Course Improvement Committee would like to extend our gratitude for the major sponsors, hole sponsors, donors, participants, and volunteers who were a part of the 2021 Innovative Concrete Specialists Golf Course Improvement Tournament.

"This year was the 'return' of the Improvement event and was led by chairman Todd Rodenberg. There were several others on the committee, including former chairman Ken Lauhoff. The committee members met for several months to ensure a successful return of the event. Success would be an understatement for sure!

"Our first and only Platinum Sponsor was Levi Chappell and his company Innovative Concrete Specialists. He was our "title" sponsor this year, writing a check for $3,000. This generous donation will lead the many other donations to repair the bunkers and abated bunkers our our course.

"The plan all along has been to raise money to repair the drainage systems in the almost-30-years-old bunkers. This will help our course and its playability. Additionally, we will utilize the proceeds to expand and improve the Junior Golf programs and presence at Green Hills.

"There are many others who deserve more recognition. The golf course staff, led by Keith Kepner, worked tirelessly for many days leading up to this event. Brian Peters and the pro shop staff worked selling raffle tickets, as well as preparing for this event.

As a special note, Lauhoff Jewelry will be working on a very special donor-recognition board for the clubhouse entryway. This will remain up in perpetuity and will be updated every year going forward. When you see it, remember all who donated and which businesses helped the tournament. These people and businesses should be appreciated and patronized, as well.

"Lastly, all involved helped Green Hills Golf Course and the Golf Course Improvement committee raise more than $20,000 and will have a few more pledges coming in. As this is a remarkable new beginning for this event, it should be noted these monies will be working for the next several years. Twenty percent of the raised money will go to the Junior Golf program and 80% will go for the improvement of bunkers, ponds, and greens at Green Hills.

"These improvements will take several years to be completed. You will see the progress this fall and in the coming months.

"Thanks to everyone involved in all aspects of this endeavor!"