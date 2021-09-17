Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Golf Lady Hornets Preserve Perfect Duals Record Sept. 16

As reported to C-T

Thursday, Sept. 16, saw only a couple of the six Chillicothe High School fall sports teams in action post victories.

The softball and golf Lady Hornets captured their outings (see separate story on softball’s win over Savannah), while the cross country running teams were in the lower half of the standings in the Platte County Invitational, the tennis girls lost at St. Joseph to Benton, and the volleyball girls were defeated by visiting St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond.

While the team outcomes in cross country running at Platte County weren’t high, one individual had a top-flight performance, coach Jennifer Dickson related.

Senior Lady Hornet Kadence Shipers finished 10th in 23:36.3.

“Kadence is looking so strong and focused right now -- 23:36 today, which is about a half-minute off her all-time (best time) set at state last year,” the coach reacted.

“She is very driven and set on dominating her senior year and I have been so, so proud of her work ethic, leadership and passion! She has goals and she is definitely going after them.”

Looking at the various Chillicothe results from Thursday…

GIRLS’ GOLF

Chillicothe’s links Lady Hornets stayed undefeated in dual-match action to date Thursday – albeit against opponents of mostly-dubious distinction.

Hosting players from at least three other schools, only one of which had enough players for a team score, Chillicothe (6-0) picked up 216-254 varsity victory over visiting Tina-Avalon in play at Chillicothe’s Green Hills Golf Course.

Chillicothe’s junior-varsity group also bettered T-A’s best five, putting together a low-4 total of 241.

For a third outing in a row and fourth in six competitions to date in 2021, junior Skyler Powers paced the CHS golf girls, shooting a match-medalist 51. That was a single shot lower than senior teammate Clara Leamer and two in front of Tina-Avalon’s Maggie Brockmeier.

Completing Chillicothe’s group of team-score contributor were Izzie Montgomery with a 56 and Abbey Hayen with a 57.

Not used in the team total was the 66 of senior first-year golfer Essie Hicks.

For the CHS junior-varsity quintet, the best round was a 59 by freshman Caylee Anderson.

In addition to Brockmeier’s round, Tina-Avalon’s Lady Dragons had a 59 by Emma Suchsland, but the other three – Paige Brown, Olivia Wooden, and Addie Crockett - shot in the 70s for nine holes.

Princeton had three players compete individually. Riley Moreno led the Lady Tigers with a 56.

Chillicothe’s next girls’ golf play is slated to be at Sedalia Monday in the Smith-Cotton Invitational tournament. The Chillicothe Invitational will follow next Thursday (Sept. 23).

CROSS COUNTRY RUNNING

Led by K. Shipers’ medal-earning finish, CHS’ Lady Hornets finished in fourth place out of five schools with enough runners for a team score in Thursday’s annual Platte County Invitational meet.

CHS’ boys were eighth among 13 teams, being led again by freshman Cain Evans, who was 29th individually in 19:43.8.

“Really a great day and evening for our kids. Almost the entire team hit a PR of some sort,” reacted second-year CHS head coach Jennifer Dickson after the Chillicothe squads’ third meet of the season.

“It is a very large meet with a lot of Class 4 and 5 schools, which we need to race against,” she noted, but our kids still ran great and competed until the end!”

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Chillicothe’s tennis Lady Hornets welcomed back recently-sidelined senior 3-years starter Leah Lourenco Thursday, but were without sophomore Rylee Washburn, normally its No. 2 player as it visited and lost to St. Joseph: Benton 6-3 in Midland Empire Conference play.

Lourenco rejoined top player Cami Carpenter in No. 1 doubles, but Benton’s Kally Horn and Madeline Burright took their measure 8-4 in doubles and No. 1 singles (Horn over Carpenter. Burright blitzed Lourenco 8-0 in No. 2 singles.

Elevated to No. 2 doubles without Washburn, the CHS duo of Olivia Anderson and Audrey Snider were handed a 2-8 defeat. Anderson then was held out of singles play, moving senior Snider all the way up to No. 3 spot in the lineup from her more-normal No. 5. There, she was a 1-8 loser.

Together for the first time, Izzy Garr and Bryton BeVelle romped to an 8-1 No. 3 doubles verdict and then each won in singles, too. Garr skunked her foe 8-0 at No. 4 single and BeVelle was a comfortable 8-2 winner at No. 5.

Rounding out the match, Emma Crowe’s varsity debut found her in No. 6 singles. She dropped her set 3-8.

Chillicothe’s tennis girls will be right back in St. Joseph Monday to meet league opponent Bishop LeBlond.

VOLLEYBALL

Bouncing back nicely from a disappointing collapse in a loss at Carrollton two nights earlier, Chillicothe’s Lady Hornets spikers played favored guest St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond quite respectably, but were not able to last beyond the minimum three games.

Twice being within striking distance late, if it could deliver a last-minute surge, Chillicothe (2-3, 0-2 conf.) lost for the third match in a row to its MEC opponent.

Junior Anna Fisher shared the CHS team lead in “kills” (spikes) with six and was tops in net blocks with four. Senior Gracie West also had six kills.

The Lady Hornets’ floor defense was led by sophomore Delanie Kieffer’s 10 “digs” and junior Jessica Reeter’ s seven, reports Lady Hornets head coach Bob Long, who was back on the bench after a bout with COVID-19 the previous 10-12 days.

Reeter assisted on eight point-winning shots by Chillicothe with juniors Trista Tipton and Halle Hill doing that six times each. Emmy Dillon served four aces to pace the home team.

Chillicothe will host its annual volleyball tournament this Saturday (Sept. 18).