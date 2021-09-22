Washburn/Garr Tandem Leads CHS Tennis Girls’ Showing Wednesday

As reported to C-T

ST. JOSEPH — Eschewing the Excelsior Springs Tournament listed on their schedule for one hosted by St. Joseph: Lafayette, Chillicothe High School’s tennis Lady Hornets – their regular lineup back intact for the first time in a couple of weeks – produced their best showings in the tourney’s doubles divisions Wednesday (Sept. 22).

With each team entering representatives in two double divisions and two singles groups, CHS saw sophomore Rylee Washburn and junior Izzy Garr reach the championship match of the No. 2 doubles competition before losing to Maryville’s duo 2-6.

No. 1 doubles play had CHS with its top combination – junior Cami Carpenter and senior Leah Lourenco – involved successfully, winning three of four sets and narrowly missing out on a crack at the top spot.

In singles, Chillicothe seniors Olivia Anderson and Audrey Snider identically scored victories over opponents from Atchison, Kan., but then lost to foes from St. Joseph: Benton and Bishop LeBlond.

Garr and Washburn rolled over Maryville foes 6-2 in their first set, then topped Benton’s No. 2 entry 6-1. Needing one more triumph to reach the division championship match, the Lady Hornets pair got it, 6-3, over a Bishop LeBlond combo.

Facing Maryville’s Lauren Cullin and Carsen Burns, Washburn/Garr fell behind and could not generate a comeback.

Like Garr/Washburn, Lourenco/Carpenter won their first two pro-6 sets, but then ran afoul of St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond’s top duo. In a close, close battle, BLHS’ Murphy King and Peyton Netton prevailed over Carpenter/Lourenco 7-5.

Left to play for third, the Chillicothe tandem kept its game going and finished with a 6-3 victory over a Lafayette pair.

Next on the tennis Lady Hornets’ plate is a key home match today (Thursday, Sept. 23) against Trenton. With CHS minus one of its top three players recently, Trenton won 6-3 at home. If back at full strength for the rematch, the Lady Hornets will seek to flip that and put the question of which of the two deserves the No. 1 seeding in the upcoming 5-teams Class 1 District 15 tournament in doubt.