Booters Cosgrove, Corbin continued their offensive in win last Thursday

As reported to C-T

With five sports in competition, last Thursday provided high points in all but one for Chillicothe High School sports teams.

Senior Drake Cosgrove’s fourth “hat trick” of the season boosted his 2021 goals total to 20 through only 10 matches as the soccer Hornets dashed past host Savannah 5-1. Fellow 12th grader Chace Corbin had two goals and two assists, as well.

The softball Lady Hornets blasted home runs back-to-back as they crushed St. Joseph: Benton 14-0 at home. In the third inning, Hope Helton’s roundtripper was followed immediately by one from Kinlei Boley. Bre Pithan went deep as well the next inning.

CHS’ girls’ golf team and Green Hills Golf Course hosted the annual 18-holes Chillicothe Invitational Tournament Thursday and junior Skyler Powers earned the fifth-place individual medal with a round of 90 in absolutely-perfect playing conditions. As a team, the Lady Hornets took fifth among 16 teams (including Chillicothe’ junior-varsity).

The volleyball Lady Hornets defeated guest St. Joseph: Lafayette in straight games – 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 – in a close non-conference meeting.

In the only downer of the day, what could have been a crucial win for the tennis Lady Hornets slipped away as Trenton grabbed each of the top two singles sets – the last action to be completed in the match – to defeat Chillicothe for a second time in as many dual meetings this season, 5-4. That effectively clinches the top seeding for the Lady Bulldogs in the approaching district tournament.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SAVANNAH — Jon Kline’s 2013 single-season CHS record of 29 goals is growing larger and clearer in the sight of 2021 standout Cosgrove.

With his fourth match of at least three goals this season, spearheaded by a record-breaking six in a recent contest against Mexico, Cosgrove ended the week at an even 20 tallies for the season after finding the twine twice in the first half to erase Savannah’s very-early (second minute) 1-0 lead and then again in the opening minute of the second half.

Corbin aided two of the three and Cosgrove partially repaid that debt by setting up Corbin’s second goal of the day and 13th of the season in the 68th minute of the match.

Earning their first assists of the season were Nate King and Jacob Adams. Senior netminder Jaxon Albertson made save on six of the seven shots Savannah put on frame during the MEC contest.

“Our guys bounced back after a sluggish first 15 minutes or so,” summed up CHS coach Tim Cunningham. “Drake and Chace continue to play at an incredible level in leading our attack.

“Nate King organized our defense after allowing an early goal and limited Savannah's chances in the second half. Our midfielders also played really well, helping us keep possession of the ball and earning several ‘hockey’ (secondary) assists.”

The Chillicothe booters (7-3, 3-2 conf.), on a 5-matches winning streak, hosted Knob Noster Monday and traveled to Kirksville yesterday. Tomorrow (Sept. 30) will bring about a visit from traditionally-tough St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia.

VOLLEYBALL

In tough, rather-snug competition throughout, CHS’ volleyball Lady Hornets showed grit to win each of the three games that could have gone the other way, allowing them to gain match win No. 7 of the season and climb above .500 at 7-6.

Anna Fisher delivered a team’s season-high 10 kills, Jessica Reeter had 13 assists and four serving aces, and Delanie Kieffer and Trista Tipton each kept play alive with digs 18 times during the victory.

The volleyball girls visiting Marshall Monday and welcomed Kirksville last night. Their next action will be in Saturday’s Bishop LeBlond Invitational tournament at St. Joseph.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Led by Powers’ 44-46–90 that included pars on holes No. 3, 6, 11, and 14, Chillicothe’s Lady Hornets posted a low-4 team score of 428, one stroke shy of tying St. Joseph: Benton for fourth place and only seven away from Maryville in third.

Far ahead of all 16 teams was Kirksville, which blitzed the field with a 356. Runnerup Cameron was back at 397.

Individually, the tourney medalist was Abby Davis of Kirksville with a 79, only three shots in front of Marceline star junior Tess Sheerman.

Chillicothe’s upper-third team finish was aided by similar scores from its Nos. 2-4 players.

Senior Clara Leamer used a 3-pars round (Nos. 2, 5, and 12) for a 55-55–110. Classmate Abbey Hayen spiced her 61-53–114 with the Lady Hornets’ only birdie of the day on the par-4 eighth. She also matched par with a 5 on the long final hole. Izzie Montgomery’s 114, which had a 54 on the front nine, did not produce any par-or-better holes.

The fifth player in the CHS varsity lineup, Essie Hicks, parred the 10th hole on her way to a 61-65–126.

Among the Chillicothe junior-varsity quintet that participated, Reese Cooper’s 118 was best. Lyle Oesch posted a 128 and Anna Wallace and Caylee Anderson matched 130s. Despite a 141 overall, Addie Englert shot par on the par-4 fourth hole. Oesch matched par on the par-3 sixth.

CHS’ golf girls played in the conference tournament at St. Joseph Monday and will be back on their home GHGC Thursday (weather permitting) against players from Lawson and Hamilton.

SOFTBALL

A 5-runs bottom of the first inning at Daryl Danner Memorial Park was capped by sophomore Hadley Beemer’s 2-runs single to center field, one of two hits she had.

In the third, the bottom five batters in the CHS order went single, single, hit batter, single, and 2-runs double (by sophomore Jolie Bonderer) to set the table for the upper-portion’s thunder.

With one out and two on, Helton launched a 3-runs homer – her first – over the fence in center field. Two pitches later, Boley did the same to cap the 7-runs inning.

With the outcome virtually determined, Pithan made sure CHS would get the runs-rule win in five innings by lofting a 1-2 pitch over the fence in right-center field with Halle Rucker, who had reached on an error, scoring in front of her.

Boley (12-2) threw the entire game, surrendering a lone hit and no walks while striking out 10. The Benton hit was a clean single to right to open the fourth.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Triumphs in two of the three hard-fought doubles sets offered the host Lady Hornets an avenue to flip the result of their 6-3 loss at Trenton a week or two before and create an argument for CHS to be the top seed in the district tournament, particularly with the fact that Trenton’s prior win had come with Leah Lourenco, Chillicothe’s No. 3 singles player and half of its top doubles tandem, had been out with illness.

However, with the outcome hanging in the balance in singles after the hosts’ Audrey Snider had cruised 8-2 at No. 5 and Izzy Garr had won 6-0 at No. 6 spot, Trenton’s Mallory Sole and Astrid Soriano stood firm in the top two sets, each winning 8-5 over CHS’ Cami Carpenter and Rylee Washburn, respectively.

Carpenter and Lourenco had defeated Sole and Overton by that very same score in No. 1 doubles and Olivia Anderson and Snider had teamed up for a 9-7 victory in No. 3 play, pushing the Lady Hornets into a favorable position.

Washburn/Garr came close to giving CHS a clean sweep of the doubles, losing at No. 2 by a 7-9 margin. In singles, Lourenco lost 1-8 at No. 3 and Anderson stumbled 4-8 at No. 4.

After hosting Marshall and Maryville Monday and Tuesday of this week, the CHS racquet girls are to be at St. Joseph today (Wednesday) for the non-team MEC singles and doubles championships, closing out the regular season.