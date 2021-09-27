Devastating Chillicothe Attack Rules Monday Diamond Battle of Lady Hornets

As reported to C-T

HAMILTON — Aside from extending at least two team and three individual program records they’ve co-opted already this fall, moving to the brink of tying another team mark, approaching still one more, and taking a run at a single-game program record that was only two days old, the Chillicothe High School softball Lady Hornets didn’t get much done Monday. Other than hammering Hamilton: Penney’s Lady Hornets, 2020 Class 2 state runnersup 19-2 at Hamilton.

With the hosts understandably much weakened from a year ago, due to graduation of their ace pitcher and several other key figures, Chillicothe figured to have no problem winning. It didn’t, especially not after parading 10 runs across home plate in the top of the third inning to turn a surprisingly-tight 1-0 game into a blowout.

CHS added three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to make certain the 10-runs-lead rule would apply after five. When it did, the visitors had their 14th triumph in a row and 22nd in 25 games this season.

The current wins streak is one shy of the program standard set in 2008, a mark waiting to be tied when Chillicothe hosts Midland Empire Conference member Kansas City: St. Pius X Tuesday at 5 p.m.

A triumph over the lowly Lady Warriors (1-12) not only would match CHS’ consecutive-wins record and bring this year’s team within two of the program’s mark for victories in a season (25 in 2010), but also would clinch at least a share of a second-straight MEC championship. Chillicothe last won back-to-back league crowns in 2010-11.

At Hamilton Monday, having already obliterated the previous team records for runs and hits in a season, as well as having senior leadoff hitter Sophia Luetticke having surpassed her 2020 team record for hits and Hope Helton having zipped past classmate Kinlei Boley’s year-old gold standard for runs batted in for a season, Chillicothe’s marauding squad kept the gas pedal floored on offense.

By the time the final out was recorded, it had collected 23 more hits, merely three fewer than the brand-new record it set while defeating Savannah this past Saturday. Eight of its batters – including one reserve – had multi-hits contests and five had more than one run batted in.

Helton drove in only one run, bringing her team record total to 39, but senior Mika Hibner knocked in two to increase her total to 34 and former record-holder Boley plated four teammates to lift her 2021 total to 33. At this pace, much like Major League Baseball’s legendary 1998 home runs duel between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, Helton might far surpass the former record and not even end the season in the all-time top spot.

One key contributing factor for Helton’s current status, aside from her own outstanding hitting – she ended Monday’s game with a .512 batting average after going merely one for three – is being right behind the speedy and skilled Luetticke in the order.

With a perfect 3-for-3 day at Hamilton, the lefty-swinging senior rocketed her batting average back over .650 (.651). Her team-most 54 hits were eight more than the season record she set as a junior and her 52 runs scored are a dozen more than her 2020 record-setting figure.

Of all the individual excellence on display during Monday’s CHS win, including sophomore extra hitter Hadley Beemer smacking a double and triple in four at-bats and knocking in three runs, the best day might have been contributed by junior reserve Katelynn Fleener.

Pinch-hitting for starting shortstop Kirsten Dunn (two for two plus a walk herself and now batting .464) in the top of the fourth, Fleener singled home fellow sub Adra Stretch. Then, in the fifth, she pounded a 1-out double past the left fielder to plate Boley and Hibner, leaving Fleener two for two with three RBI on the afternoon.

“This team is hitting the ball very consistently right now,” Chillicothe head coach Lee Rucker commented in a massive understatement. Of CHS’ 23 hits in the game, seven went for extra bases. “It is fun to watch them go out and play.”

As if any pitching quality was needed, CHS received that, too, at Hamilton’s expense.

Starter and winner Boley (13-2) was perfect through her 3-innings stint, fanning seven of the nine Penney High batters she faced.

Reliever Beemer was touched for three hits and two runs – one unearned – in going the last two frames.