Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Tennis Lady Hornets Score Rare Win over Marshall Monday

As reported to C-T

Keeping in step with the theme of highlight victories by Chillicothe High School fall sports teams Monday, the tennis Lady Hornets used an advantage in doubles and a split in singles to gain a 5-4 home victory over Marshall.

The triumph was the CHS girls’ first over the historically-premier public school program in the west-central and northwest Missouri region since Chillicothe’s excellent 2008 squad that earned fourth place in the team state tournament turned the trick by a 6-3 margin.

Monday at the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts, the host Lady Hornets came out on top overall when sophomore No. 2 singles player Rylee Washburn outlasted her opponent 8-6, her victory in the last game giving her the set and Chillicothe the match.

With CHS having taken the Nos. 2 and 3 doubles sets, when No. 6 player Izzy Garr cruised 8-2 in her set and senior No. 4 player Olivia Anderson produced an 8-5 victory, the home team was on the verge of the unanticipated triumph.