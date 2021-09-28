Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Tennis Lady Hornets Score Rare Win over Marshall Monday
First CHS victory over Lady Owls since 2008
Keeping in step with the theme of highlight victories by Chillicothe High School fall sports teams Monday, the tennis Lady Hornets used an advantage in doubles and a split in singles to gain a 5-4 home victory over Marshall.
The triumph was the CHS girls’ first over the historically-premier public school program in the west-central and northwest Missouri region since Chillicothe’s excellent 2008 squad that earned fourth place in the team state tournament turned the trick by a 6-3 margin.
Monday at the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts, the host Lady Hornets came out on top overall when sophomore No. 2 singles player Rylee Washburn outlasted her opponent 8-6, her victory in the last game giving her the set and Chillicothe the match.
With CHS having taken the Nos. 2 and 3 doubles sets, when No. 6 player Izzy Garr cruised 8-2 in her set and senior No. 4 player Olivia Anderson produced an 8-5 victory, the home team was on the verge of the unanticipated triumph.