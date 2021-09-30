Harriers ‘win’ sparsely-attended Tuesday meet at St. Joseph

As reported to C-T

With – literally – very little opposition, the Chillicothe High School cross country running teams swept the team titles of the Irish Invitational meet hosted by St. Joseph: Lafayette this past Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets were the only girls’ group with enough runners for a team score (there were only 15 female runners altogether) and the 38-runners boys’ field had a mere four schools with team entries. Of those four, the Hornets had five of the top nine finishers, generating a team score of 30, which handily outdistanced runnerup St. Joseph: Benton by 23 points.

“Benton got us earlier in the season at Maryville, so that was exciting,” CHS coach Jennifer Dickson enthused.

Individually, CHS’ Kadence Shipers headed up the distaff mini-parade across the finish line, winning the title in a clocking of 25:12.6 on the challenging Krug Park course in near-90-degrees temperatures and rather-high humidity.

“She took off determined and in the lead, then kept it the entire race,” Dickson related. “The fun fact is she won this race her freshman year, so it was really exciting to see her win it both starting her career and ending it!”

The CHS volleyball varsity split its two early-week matches, winning at Marshall Monday in straight games, then suffering that fate at Kirksville Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY RUNNING

Even without junior regular Aliyah Briner, who’s been ill some of late, Chillicothe’s girls took four of the top seven overall spots with Juliann Gabrielson fourth in 26:59.4, Yoo Jung Lee fifth in 27:02.3, and Alice Hurtgen seventh in 28:23.1. Rounding out the squad and scorers was Karissa Fostek, who finished 15th in 31:44.3.

Dickson noted that “unclear course markings” led some girls briefly heading down wrong paths and having to backtrack, slowing their times.

The boys’ varsity race was won by a Kansas City: Winnetonka runner in 20:01.4, about a minute faster than the speediest Hornet, freshman Cain Evans. Evans was sixth overall in 21:04.6.

Also in the top 10 for Chillicothe was sophomore Austin Lyford, whose 21:48.8 put him ninth.

Rounding out CHS’ scoring quintet were Clayton Savage (11th, 22:21.7), Stephen Parkes (12th, 22:24.1), and Carter Shipers (15th, 22:48.2).

Finishing in the middle of the pace, standings-wise, was Alton Keller (19th, 23:41.7). Logan Gregory ran a 24:24.7 (24th).

The CHS cross country running teams are to be in a meet at Savannah today.

“We are looking forward to a flat, fast Savannah course,” Dickson commented.

VOLLEYBALL

At Marshall last Monday, sophomore Delanie Kieffer had a team-lead-sharing 12 “digs,” five “kills” (spikes), and three serving aces to pace the Chillicothe volleyball Lady Hornets past the Lady Owls 25-14, 25-23, 25-21.

Junior Jessica Reeter had a team-best 16 assists and eight “digs,” while classmate Trista Tipton shared the “digs” lead with Kieffer and added five assists. Another junior, Anna Fisher had seven “kills,” four aces, and three “digs”. Kayanna Cranmer added 11 “digs” and senior Gracie West had a couple of blocks.

Back home the following evening, the Lady Hornets lost to Kirksville 10-25, 14-25, 15-25.

Statistically, CHS was led by Reeter’s 11 “digs,”, five assists, and two aces. Fisher had a team-best six “kills” and two of the team’s three blocks.

The Chillicothe spikers, currently 8-7 in matches, are participating in a Bishop LeBlond-hosted tournament at St. Joseph today.