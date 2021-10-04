Chillicothe HS' Carpenter, Lourenco grab district double crown

As reported to C-T

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Without losing a set, Chillicothe High School’s top girls’ tennis doubles tandem of 2021 earned the Class 1 District 15 championship last Friday.

Junior Cami Carpenter and senior Leah Lourenco won 36 of the 46 games they played in sweeping through the three rounds of non-team district play. In the finals, they earned a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Astrid Soriano and Lydia Leininger of Trenton.

Both of those duos qualify for the state-tournament-qualifying sectional matches against advancers from District 16 later this week. Sectional-match winners move on to the mid-October state tournament at Springfield. According to CHS coach Karen Jackson, the sectional non-team play will occur at St. Michael the Archangel High School at Lee’s Summit either this Friday or Saturday.

Favored to win the district title after Trenton’s coach, as expected, entered THS’ top player, Mallory Sole, in the district singles division, the Lourenco/Carpenter duo opened last Friday’s action with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Harley Hall and Jillian Voorhies of Trenton. That was backed up with a 6-0, 6-3 semifinals victory over a pair from host Excelsior Springs.

Chillicothe came quite close to having both of its district doubles entries advancing to sectional.

The combination of sophomores Rylee Washburn and Izzy Garr battled the Soriano/Leininger duo to a stalemate through two sets, the Lady Hornets entry winning the first set 6-4, but then dropping the second 2-6.

That meant a deciding third set, which was played in an abbreviated best-of-18 points format, rather than a normal first-to-6-games set. In the compacted tiebreaker, the Trenton tandem stayed sharp and won it and the match, 10-6.

Garr/Washburn then played a third-place, single-set match against the Excelsior Springs players Carpenter/Lourenco had just defeated in the semifinals and won it, 8-5.

In singles, seniors Olivia Anderson and Audrey Snider were the CHS entrants.

Anderson was defeated and eliminated in the first round, falling to Trenton’s Alaina Overton 2-6, 4-6.

Snider grabbed a 6-4, 6-4 victory over ESHS’ Emma Kern in her opening match, but then was eliminated by THS’ Sole 1-6, 1-6.

Chillicothe’s team District 15 play was due to start Tuesday with Excelsior Springs the opponent at the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts. CHS is the No. 2 seed and Excelsior Springs No. 3.

The winning team – first to win five position matches – will move on to Wednesday afternoon’s championship match. That is likely to be hosted by top seed Trenton.